AuSable Valley wrestlers defeat Peru, 46-30

CLINTONVILLE —AuSable Valley won three of the five contested weight classes, while all of the rest were forfeits, to beat Peru, 46-30, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference wrestling, Wednesday.

AJ Swetson pinned Peru’s Dylan Sfera in 3:50 to take the 145 weight class, Dominick LaPier beat Nathan Mitchell by a 12-4 decision to win the 160 class and Zach Bola pinned Ryan Robinson in 4:24 to take the 172 class for AuSable Valley.

For the Nighthawks, Parker Liberty (215) and Bryce Wiggins (285) pinned their Patriot counterparts in 1:22 and 1:23, respectively.

AuSable Valley took five weight classes by forfeit, while Peru took three.

AuSable Valley 46, Peru 30

102- Burgess (AVCS) won by forfeit.

110- Morrow (AVCS) won by forfeit.

118- Yeager (AVCS) won by forfeit.

126- Pray (AVCS) won by forfeit.

132- Johnson (PCS) won by forfeit.

138- Dickinson (PCS) won by forfeit.

145- Swetson (AVCS) pinned Sfera, 3:50.

152- Christensen (AVCS) won by forfeit.

160- LaPier (AVCS) beat Mitchell by decision, 12-4.

172- Bola (AVCS) pinned Robinson, 4:24.

189- Hanson (PCS) won by forfeit.

215- Liberty (PCS) pinned W. Pray, 1:22. .

285- Wiggins (PCS) pinned Taylor, 1:23.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you