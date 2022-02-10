AuSable Valley wrestlers defeat Peru, 46-30

CLINTONVILLE —AuSable Valley won three of the five contested weight classes, while all of the rest were forfeits, to beat Peru, 46-30, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference wrestling, Wednesday.
AJ Swetson pinned Peru’s Dylan Sfera in 3:50 to take the 145 weight class, Dominick LaPier beat Nathan Mitchell by a 12-4 decision to win the 160 class and Zach Bola pinned Ryan Robinson in 4:24 to take the 172 class for AuSable Valley.
For the Nighthawks, Parker Liberty (215) and Bryce Wiggins (285) pinned their Patriot counterparts in 1:22 and 1:23, respectively.
AuSable Valley took five weight classes by forfeit, while Peru took three.
—
AuSable Valley 46, Peru 30
102- Burgess (AVCS) won by forfeit.
110- Morrow (AVCS) won by forfeit.
118- Yeager (AVCS) won by forfeit.
126- Pray (AVCS) won by forfeit.
132- Johnson (PCS) won by forfeit.
138- Dickinson (PCS) won by forfeit.
145- Swetson (AVCS) pinned Sfera, 3:50.
152- Christensen (AVCS) won by forfeit.
160- LaPier (AVCS) beat Mitchell by decision, 12-4.
172- Bola (AVCS) pinned Robinson, 4:24.
189- Hanson (PCS) won by forfeit.
215- Liberty (PCS) pinned W. Pray, 1:22. .
285- Wiggins (PCS) pinned Taylor, 1:23.
