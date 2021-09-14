CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley edged out Plattsburgh High in a tight Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls swim meet, Tuesday, 94-75.
Alexis Hathaway and Annie Manion led the Patriots in the pool with two individual wins as well as two relay victories.
Hathaway touched up first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, while Manion took home first place with tops honors in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Marissa Silver had one of the top performances for the Hornets, taking home crucial points with first-place finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Ashley Brousseau showed off her skills in the longest race of the night, winning the 500 freestyle for the other individual win for AuSable Valley.
Brousseau, Hathaway, Manion, Grace Frank-Calvo, Katharine Roy and Emma Greene were part of either one or both of the Patriots' victorious 200 medley and freestyle relay teams.
AuSable Valley's 200 medley relay team of Frank-Calvo, Hathaway, Manion and Roy narrowly edged out Plattsburgh's Silver, Allie Coupal, Grace Coupal and Savanna Briehl, 2:12.35- 2:13.32.
The only race decided by a closer margin was the 100 breaststroke, which Manion won by 0.37 seconds over Allie Coupal.
Alison Silver took home top honors in the 200 freestyle for another win by the Hornets.
Marissa Silver, Alison Silver, Briehl and Sophie LaValley captured the 400 freestyle relay in commanding fashion with a time of 4:27.55.
—
AuSable Valley 94, Plattsburgh High 75
200 medley relay- 1. Patriots 'A' (Frank-Calvo, Grace 12, Hathaway, Alexis 11, Manion, Annie 8, Roy, Katharine 11), 2:12.35; 2. Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Silver, Marissa 9, Coupal, Allie 9, Coupal, Grace 9, Briehl, Savanna 12), 2:13.32; 3. Patriots 'B' (Tremblay, Hannah 10, Chase, Emma 10, Davey, Molly 10, Hull, Kaitlyn 10), 2:38.43; 4. Plattsburgh Hornets 'B' (Scott, Emily 10, Midgett, Shelby 10, Robidoux, Alona 10, Trombley, Megan 10), 2:47.99; 5. Patriots 'C' (Snow, Olivia 11, Goodman, Alauna 10, Finlaw, Alauna 9, Stanley, Lora-Phoenix 9), x3:13.02.
200 freestyle- 1. Silver, Alison, Hornets, 2:23.68; 2. Brousseau, Ashley, Patriots, 2:27.30; 3. Coupal, Allie, Hornets, 2:27.95; 4. Kabeli, Sophie, Patriots, 2:29.57; 5. Paul, Abbey, Patriots, 3:02.49; 6. Midgett, Shelby, Hornets, 3:10.66.
200 individual medley- 1. Hathaway, Alexis, Patriots, 2:34.02; 2. Fuller, Kasey, Hornets, 2:50.87; 3. Chase, Emma, Patriots, 2:54.26; 4. Coupal, Grace, Hornets, 2:59.74; 5. Robidoux, Alona, Hornets, 3:10.98; 6. Davey, Molly, Patriots, 3:37.92.
50 freestyle- 1. Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 27.50; 2. Briehl, Savanna, Hornets, 29.21; 3. Greene, Emma, Patriots, 30.72; 4. Frank-Calvo, Grace, Patriots, 31.82; 5. Tremblay, Hannah, Patriots, 33.96; 6. Trombley, Megan, Hornets, 37.11.
100 butterfly- 1. Hathaway, Alexis, Patriots, 1:08.77; 2. Silver, Alison, Hornets, 1:13.93; 3. Kabeli, Sophie, Patriots, 1:31.71; 4. Paul, Abbey, Patriots, 1:43.96.
100 freestyle- 1. Manion, Annie, Patriots, 1:03.83; 2. LaValley, Sophie, Hornets, 1:06.01; 3. Briehl, Savanna, Hornets, 1:07.17; 4. Greene, Emma, Patriots, 1:09.42; 5. Coupal, Grace, Hornets, 1:10.35; 6. Tremblay, Hannah, Patriots, 1:23.77.
500 freestyle- 1. Brousseau, Ashley, Patriots, 6:41.23; 2. Fuller, Kasey, Hornets, 6:43.76; 3. Roy, Katharine, Patriots, 7:04.51; 4. Garrand, Layla, Patriots, 8:13.42; 5. Davis, Jaylynn, Hornets, 8:28.95.
200 freestyle relay- 1. Patriots 'A' (Manion, Annie 8, Greene, Emma 12, Hathaway, Alexis 11, Brousseau, Ashley 11), 1:58.97; 2. Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Coupal, Allie 9, Coupal, Grace 9, LaValley, Sophie 11, Silver, Alison 12), 2:01.86; 3. Patriots 'B' (Kabeli, Sophie 9, Tremblay, Hannah 10, Paul, Abbey 10, Chase, Emma 10), 2:13.62; 4. Plattsburgh Hornets 'B' (Midgett, Shelby 10, Trombley, Megan 10, Robidoux, Alona 10, Davis, Jaylynn 9), 2:20.57; 5. Patriots 'C' (Howard, Autumn 9, Haner, Lindsay 10, Goodman, Alauna 10, Stanley, Lora-Phoenix 9), x2:58.60.
100 backstroke- 1. Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 1:11.91; 2. LaValley, Sophie, Hornets, 1:16.35; 3. Frank-Calvo, Grace, Patriots, 1:16.52; 4. Roy, Katharine, Patriots, 1:21.16; 5. Snow, Olivia, Patriots, 1:38.21; 6. Scott, Emily, Hornets, 1:47.83.
100 breaststroke- 1. Manion, Annie, Patriots, 1:25.74; 2. Coupal, Allie, Hornets, 1:26.11; 3. Chase, Emma, Patriots, 1:33.59; 4. Davis, Jaylynn, Hornets, 1:49.09; 5. Goodman, Alauna, Patriots, 1:50.22; 6. Plaza, Anna, Hornets, 2:03.69.
400 freestyle relay- 1. Plattsburgh Hornets 'B' (Silver, Alison 12, Briehl, Savanna 12, LaValley, Sophie 11, Silver, Marissa 9), 4:27.55; 2. Patriots 'A' (Greene, Emma 12, Brousseau, Ashley 11, Roy, Katharine 11, Frank-Calvo, Grace 12), 4:51.35; 3. Patriots 'B' (Paul, Abbey 10, Hull, Kaitlyn 10, Snow, Olivia 11, Kabeli, Sophie 9), 5:19.37; 4. Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Davis, Jaylynn 9, Scott, Emily 10, Fuller, Kasey 10, Robidoux, Alona 10), 5:35.20; 5. Patriots 'C' (Howard, Autumn 9, Finlaw, Alauna 9, Haner, Lindsay 10, Garrand, Layla 9), x6:16.54.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.