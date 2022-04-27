AuSable Valley takes win over shorthanded Schroon Lake tennis squad

CLINTONVILLE — With two matches taking place on a cold and windy day, AuSable Valley’s squad swept Schroon Lake in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis action, Wednesday.
While the Wildcats had to forfeit four matches on both sides, the Patriots found victories in the boys No. 1 doubles and girls No. 1 singles.
Tristan Laundree and Tucker MacDougal defeated Christian Gratto and Trey Pratt, 6-4, 6-0 for the boys’ win, while Raychell Jerdo took down Kaylee Frasier, 6-0, 6-0.
AuSable Valley coach Lynn LaDieu said the matches were good despite the cold temperature on the courts.
Boys
AuSable Valley 5, Schroon Lake 0
Singles
No. 1- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 3- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Laundree/MacDougal (AVCS) def. Gratto/Pratt, 6-4, 6-0
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Girls
AuSable Valley 5, Schroon Lake 0
Singles
No. 1- Jerdo (AVCS) def. Frasier, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 3- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
TUESDAY
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 5
SCHROON LAKE 0
PLATTSBURGH — Hornets coach said the matches between his team and the Wildcats were friendly and uncontested, with Schroon Lake having such a small roster.
For the sole match of the day, Guiseppina Gallicchio and Bailey Hewson topped Kaylee Frasier and Alyssa Arnold, 6-1, 6-2, sealing the Plattsburgh win.
Girls
Plattsburgh High 5, Schroon Lake 0
Singles
No. 1- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 3- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Gallicchio/Hewson (PHS) def. Frasier/Arnold, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
