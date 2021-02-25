AuSable Valley swims past Franklin Academy

CLINTONVILLE — The two teams were not in the same pool, but in today's day in age with technology and a pandemic still proving to be an issue, virtual swim meets have become the norm.
That was the case for the AuSable Valley and Franklin Academy boys, Wednesday, as the two teams swam in their own pools and compiled results afterward.
The Patriots came out on the winning end with a 78-13 victory over Franklin Academy in a Section VII/X boys swim meet.
AuSable Valley swept relay events and finished first in all but one individual race.
Trent Gravelle took first in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke and was also on the winning 400 freestyle relay team, which finished in a time of 4:32.20 and was rounded out by Chandler Perry, Konnor Facteau and David Butler.
Alix Perras (500 freestyle), Perry (200 freestyle), Patrick Hagadorn (200 individual medley) and Simon Thill (100 breaststroke) also had individual victories.
Ethan Robistow came away with the lone race win for the Huskies thanks to a first-place finish in the 50 freestyle.
Perras, Thill, Perry and Rowin Rabideau touched up first in the 200 medley relay, while the 200 freestyle relay went to Thill, Rabideau, Hagadorn and Facteau.
—
AuSable Valley 78, Franklin Academy 13
200 medley relay- 1, AVCS, (Perras, Thill, Perry, Rabideau), 2:08.38. 2, FA, DQ.
200 freestyle- 1, AVCS, Perry, 2:37.31.2, AVCS, Rock, 3:10.76. 3, FA, Martin, 3:34.51.
200 individual medley- 1, AVCS, Hagadorn, 2:32.02. 2, FA, Griffin, 2:55.78. 3, AVCS, Lloyd, 3:05.33.
50 freestyle- 1, FA, Robistow, 40.32. 2, AVCS, LaPier, 42.96. 3, AVCS, Facteau, 45.02.
100 freestyle- 1, AVCS, Gravelle, 59.65. 2, AVCS, LaVallee, 1:17.94. 3, FA, Robistow, 1:35.13.
500 freestyle- 1, AVCS, Perras, 6:41.63. 2, AVCS, Manor, 8:32.47.
200 freestyle relay- 1, AVCS, (Thill, Rabideau, Hagadorn, Facteau), 2:14.13.
100 backstroke- 1, AVCS, Gravelle, 1:06.45. 2, AVCS, LaVallee, 1:26.90.
100 breaststroke- 1, AVCS, Thill, 1:18.33. 2, AVCS, Lloyd, 1:24.56. 3, FA, Griffin, 1:31.99.
400 freestyle relay- 1, AVCS, (Gravelle, Perry, Facteau, Butler), 4:32.20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.