AuSable Valley swimmers thrive

CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley boys swim team finished up its season with a nice win.
The Patriots came away with a 114-52 victory against the merged team of Canton/Lisbon/Potsdam, Thursday.
AuSable Valley won two relay events and came away with seven individual victories.
Trent Gravelle, Simon Thill, David Butler and Ted Bruno teamed up in the 200 medley relay to win with a time of 1:59.56.
Thill and Butler also were on the winning 400 freestyle relay quartet joined by Alix Perras and Patrick Hagadorn. The squad touched up at 5:32.65.
Perras (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Thill (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) and Hagadorn (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle) were the Patriots’ three swimmers who won multiple individual events.
CLP’s Ryan Shipp (50 freestyle) and the foursome of Shipp, Trevor Bates, Daniel Crevrer and Alex Baxter won the 200 freestyle relay.
Gravelle snagged a victory in the 100 freestyle thanks to his finishing time of 59.65.
“We were very happy to get the opportunity to swim this year, especially our seniors,” AuSable Valley coach Tim Butler said. “I am very proud of our boys for their hard work and determination, and we are looking forward to next year.”
AuSable Valley 114, Canton/Lisbon/Potsdam 52
200 medley relay- 1. AuSable Valley Central School 'A' (Gravelle, Trent 12, Thill, Simon 12, Butler, David 11, Bruno, Ted 11), 1:59.56; 2. AuSable Valley Central School 'B' (Perras, Alix , Lloyd, Tim 10, Hagadorn, Patrick 8, Perry, Chandler 10), 2:00.58; 3. Canton Lisbon Potsdam 'A' (Armendariz, Daniel , Bates, Trevor , Shipp, Ryan , Crevrer, Daniel ), 2:15.10; --. AuSable Valley Central School 'C' (Rock, Terrence 9, Croghan, Aiden 10, Manor, Dominic 9, Facteau, Landon 10), DQ.
200 freestyle- 1. Perras, Alix, AVCS, 2:13.83; 2. Baxter, Alex, CLP, 2:19.19; 3. Perry, Chandler, AVCS, 2:22.05; 4. Bruno, Ted, AVCS, 2:37.36; 5. Baycura, Jay, CLP, 3:44.65.
200 individual medley- 1. Thill, Simon, AVCS, 2:33.15; 2. Bates, Trevor, CLP, 2:43.93; 3. Armendariz, Daniel, CLP, 2:46.21; 4. Facteau, Konnor, AVCS, 3:18.09; --. Senecal-Rock, Connor, AVCS, X3:05.49; --. Rabideau, Rowin, AVCS, DQ.
50 freestyle- 1. Shipp, Ryan, CLP, 25.60; 2. Lloyd, Tim, AVCS, 29.27; 3. LaPlante, Peter, AVCS, 30.33; 4. Crevrer, Daniel, CLP, 30.65; 5. LaVallee, Logan, AVCS, 32.34; 6. Butler, Alex, CLP, 32.80; --. Croghan, Aiden, AVCS, X34.33; --. LaPier, Dominic, AVCS, X39.48.
100 butterfly- 1. Hagadorn, Patrick, AVCS, 1:10.93; 2. Perry, Chandler, AVCS, 1:13.27; 3. Shipp, Ryan, CLP, 1:22.48; 4. Rabideau, Rowin, AVCS, 1:27.65; --. Manor, Dominic, AVCS, XDQ.
100 freestyle- 1. Gravelle, Trent, AVCS, 59.65; 2. Baxter, Alex, CLP, 1:03.15; 3. LaPlante, Peter, AVCS, 1:13.12; 4. Facteau, Landon, AVCS, 1:22.80; 5. Richter, Johannes, CLP, 1:29.90; 6. Baycura, Jay, CLP, 1:39.89; --. Facteau, Konnor, AVCS, X1:09.75; --. Rock, Terrence, AVCS, X1:11.25.
500 freestyle- 1. Hagadorn, Patrick, AVCS, 5:55.02; 2. Butler, David, AVCS, 6:09.20; 3. Lloyd, Tim, AVCS, 6:47.29; 4. Butler, Alex, CLP, 7:53.11.
200 freestyle relay- 1. Canton Lisbon Potsdam 'A' (Shipp, Ryan , Bates, Trevor , Crevrer, Daniel , Baxter, Alex ), 1:54.49; 2. AuSable Valley Central School 'A' (Gravelle, Trent 12, Bruno, Ted 11, Lloyd, Tim 10, Perry, Chandler 10), 1:54.51; 3. AuSable Valley Central School 'B' (Rabideau, Rowin 9, LaVallee, Logan 12, Facteau, Konnor 9, LaPlante, Peter 12), 2:13.43; 4. Canton Lisbon Potsdam 'B' (Armendariz, Daniel , Baycura, Jay , Richter, Johannes , Butler, Alex ), 2:30.11; 5. AuSable Valley Central School 'C' (Facteau, Landon 10, LaPier, Dominic 09, Manor, Dominic 9, Rock, Terrence 9), x2:31.84.
100 backstroke- 1. Perras, Alix, AVCS, 1:00.16; 2. Gravelle, Trent, AVCS, 1:06.81; 3. Butler, David, AVCS, 1:15.15; 4. Crevrer, Daniel, CLP, 1:21.72; 5. Richter, Johannes, CLP, 2:07.63; --. Manor, Dominic, AVCS, X1:41.61; --. Croghan, Aiden, AVCS, X1:44.14; --. LaPier, Dominic, AVCS, X2:03.87.
100 breaststroke- 1. Thill, Simon, AVCS, 1:15.83; 2. Bates, Trevor, CLP, 1:21.39; 3. Armendariz, Daniel, CLP, 1:22.87; 4. Bruno, Ted, AVCS, 1:28.12; --. Senecal-Rock, Connor, AVCS, X1:24.73; --. LaVallee, Logan, AVCS, DQ.
400 freestyle relay- 1. AuSable Valley Central School 'A' (Butler, David 11, Perras, Alix , Hagadorn, Patrick 8, Thill, Simon 12), 4:07.49; 2. AuSable Valley Central School 'B' (LaPlante, Peter 12, LaVallee, Logan 12, Senecal-Rock, Connor 9, Rabideau, Rowin 9), 5:02.05; 3. AuSable Valley Central School 'C' (Facteau, Konnor 9, Rock, Terrence 9, Croghan, Aiden 10, LaPier, Dominic 09), x5:15.18; 4. Canton Lisbon Potsdam 'A' (Baxter, Alex , Baycura, Jay , Butler, Alex , Richter, Johannes ), 5:32.65.
