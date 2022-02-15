AuSable Valley swimmers finish ahead of Plattsburgh in Section VII/X sectionals

POTSDAM — AuSable Valley finished above Plattsburgh for the first time since 2015 in the combined Section VII/X Boys’ Swimming Sectional Championships this past Sunday, but Section X’s merged team of Canton-Lisbon-Potsdam took first place in the overall team score.
Alix Perras paced the Patriot boys, taking first place in the 200-yard I.M. and second place in the 100-yard breaststroke, while also joining the victorious group of Patrick Hagadorn, David Butler and Chandler Perry that won the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Hagadorn also won the 500-yard freestyle and finished in second place in the 50-yard freestyle for AuSable. Perry took second place in the 100-yard butterfly.
The Patriot “A” squads took second in the 200 freestyle relay and third place in the 200 medley relay.
Rafael Kowal led the Hornet squad, winning the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, and competing with the Plattsburgh ‘A’ squads that won the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Ben Insley joined Kowal in those victorious relay teams, as well as winning the 100-yard butterfly and taking third place in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Luis Rodriguez Guerrero’s wins in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle led the Canton-Lisbon-Potsdam squad in its overall team win.
Aiden Breckenridge secured the Gouverneur team’s lone event win on the day, taking the 100-yard backstroke.
Team Scores
1. Canton-Lisbon-Potsdam, 311. 2. AuSable Valley, 289. 3. Plattsburgh, 255. 4. Gouverneur, 74. 5. Franklin Academy, 62. 6. Chazy, 12.
Individual Events
200 medley relay- 1. PHS ‘A’ (R. Kowal, Recore, Insley, Dubay), 1:52.92, 2. CLP ‘A,’ 1:53.69, 3. AVCS ‘A,’ 2:17.39, 4. FA ‘A,’ 2:45.33.
200 freestyle- 1. R. Kowal (PHS), 1:51.81, 2. Baxter (CLP), 2:06.07, 3. Butler (AVCS), 2:07.95, 4. Sabatini (CLP), 2:12.22, 5. Fitzwater (PHS), 2:14.38.
200 I.M.- 1. Perras (AVCS), 2:14.7, 2. Corona Gomez (CLP), 2;16.75, 3. Wells (PHS), 2:34.48, 4. Todd (GOU), 2:45.75, 5. Butler (CLP), 2:50.03.
50 freestyle- 1. Rodriguez Guerrero (CLP), 24.78, 2. Hagadorn (AVCS), 24.84, 3. Hollinger (CLP), 25.21, 4. Breckenridge (GOU), 25.78, 5. Dubay (PHS), 26.23.
100 butterfly- 1. Insley (PHS), 56.84, 2. Perry (AVCS), 1:09.01, 3. Choi (CLP), 1:11.35, 4. Bruno (AVCS), 1:17.33, 5. Butler (CLP), 1:22.51.
100 freestyle- 1. Rodriguez Guerrero (CLP), 54.62, 2. Butler (AVCS), 55.18, 3. Baxter (CLP), 55.51, 4. Wells (PHS), 57.02, 5. Bates (CLP), 57.28.
500 freestyle- 1. Hagadorn (AVCS), 5:30, 2. Corona Gomez (CLP), 5:30.3, 3. Armendariz-Huang (CLP), 6:10.34, 4. Lloyd (AVCS), 6:20.78, 5. Todd (GOU), 6:25.5.
200 freestyle relay- 1. PHS ‘A’ (R. Kowal, Wells, Fitzwater, Insley), 1:37.98, 2. AVCS ‘A,’ 1:38.54, 3. CLP ‘A,’ 1:38.96, 4. GOU ‘A,’ 1:59.26, 5. FA ‘A,’ 2:35.46.
100 backstroke- 1. R. Kowal (PHS), 56.12, 2. Hollinger (CLP), 1:03.46, 3. Sabatini (CLP), 1:13.34, 4. Tupper (CLP), 1:20.25, 5. Gervich (PHS), 1:20.33.
100 breaststroke- 1. Breckenridge (GOU), 1:06.36, 2. Perras (AVCS), 1:07.58, 3. Insley (PHS), 1:08.29, 4. Bates (CLP), 1:12.74, 5. Recore (PHS), 1:13.98.
400 freestyle relay- 1. AVCS ‘A’ (Hagadorn, Butler, Perry, Perras), 3:46.34, 2. PHS ‘A,’ 3:55.08, 3. CLP ‘A,’ 4:02.12.
