AuSable Valley swimmers beat Plattsburgh high for first time in 10 years

CLINTONVILLE — Team depth made the difference Friday night as AuSable Valley ended a long losing streak against Plattsburgh High with a 87-82 win in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys' swimming.
“This is the first time AuSable Valley has beaten Plattsburgh in a dual meet in nearly 10 years,” AuSable Valley coach Andy Johnson said. “It was great for these young men to see their hard work and dedication pay off.”
The Patriots prevailed despite winning just three of 11 events, but getting at least two of the top three spots in nine of the 11 events.
David Butler won the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle for AuSable Valley and Patrick Hagadorn captured the 100 breaststroke.
Rafael Kowal and Ben Insley each won four events for the Hornets, with Kowal finishing first in the 200 medley relay, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 400 freestyle relay, and Insley in the 200 medley relay, 200 I.M., 100 butterfly and 400 freestyle relay.
Kowal's 55.82 time in the 100 backstroke set a new Plattsburgh High School, Section VII and AuSable Valley pool record.
Isaac Dubay was a triple-winner for the Hornets.
—
AuSable Valley 87, Plattsburgh 82
200 medley relay- 1, PHS A (Kowal, Recore, Insley, Dubay), 1:58.80. 2, AVC B, 2:06.30. 3, AVC A, 2:06.86.
200 freestyle- 1, Butler (AVC), 2:15.26. 2, Fitzwater (PHS), 2:26.67. 3, K. Facteau (AVC), 3:03.09.
200 I.M.- 1, Insley (PHS), 2:18.52. 2, Hagadorn (AVC), 2:26.71. 3, Bruno (AVC), 2:39.55.
50 freestyle- 1, Dubay (PHS), 27.08. 2, Bruno (AVC), 27.99. 3, K. Facteau (AVC), 29.34.
100 butterfly- 1, Insley (PHS), 1:01.22. 2, Perry (AVC), 1:09.72. 3, Recore (PHS), 1:09.76.
100 freestyle- 1, Kowal (PHS), 51.09. 2, Perras (AVC), 54.33. 3, Fitzwater (PHS), 1:04.77.
500 freestyle- 1, Butler (AVC), 6:35.12. 2, Lloyd (AVC), 6:36.41. 3, Wells (PHS), 7:02.87.
200 freestyle relay- 1, PHS A (Fitzwater, Gervich, Recore, Dubay), 1:53.81. 2, AVC A, 1:56.99. 3, AVC B, 2:27.62.
100 backstroke- 1, Kowal (PHS), 55.82. 2, Perras (AVC), 59.57. 3, Perry (AVC), 1:09.17.
100 breaststroke- 1, Hagadorn (AVC), 1:17.28. 2, Recore (PHS), 1:17.97. 3, Lloyd (AVC), 1:20.54.
400 freestyle relay- 1, PHS A (Insley, Fitzwater, Wells, Kowal), 3:53.23. 2, AVC A, 3:55.11. 3, AVC B, 5:43.82.
