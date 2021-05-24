AuSable Valley, Schroon Lake split on the courts

SCHROON LAKE — The AuSable Valley boys were able to take a 3-1 victory while Schroon Lake’s girls shut out the Patriots in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis action, Monday.
AuSable Valley’s Zane Moussa took the No. 1 singles match on the boys side, beating the Wildcats’ Elijah Yarosh 6-4 and 6-2 in what Schroon Lake coach Brandon Kryszak called the best match of the day.
Wildcat Oliver Higgens took the second singles match against the Patriots’ Ethan Dorr, 6-0 and 6-0. Aidan Croghan won the third singles match for AuSable Valley by forfeit.
In boys’ doubles, the Patriots won the only match competed, with Tucker MacDougal and Tristan Laundree beating Trey Pratt and Christian Gratto, 6-1 and 6-1.
On the girls’ side, Schroon Lake’s Anna Maisonville shut out Raychell Jerdo to win the No. 1 singles match, Emma Haneman beat AuSable Valley’s Maggie Meyer, 6-0 and 6-2, and Wildcat Malena Gereau defeated Alauna Goodman, 6-0 and 6-1, to secure the Wildcats’ sweep of the singles matches.
In doubles, Schroon Lake’s team of Kaylee Frasier and Madison Prikryl won the only match contested.
The overall win put the Schroon Lake girls 4-0 on the season, with all three singles competitors still undefeated.
Boys
AuSable Valley 3, Schroon Lake 1
Singles
No. 1- Moussa (AVCS) def. Yarosh, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2- Higgens (SL) def. Dorr (AVCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Croghan (AVCS) wins by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- MacDougal and Laundree (AVCS) def. Pratt and Gatto (SL) 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- Not contested.
Girls
Schroon Lake 4, AuSable Valley 0
Singles
No. 1- Maisonville (SL) def. Jerdo (AVCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Haneman (SL) def. Meyer (AVCS), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3- Gereau (SL) def. Goodman (AVCS), 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1- Frasier and Prikyrl (SL) def. Brandt and Lewallen, 6-3, 6-0.
No. 2- Not contested.
NCCS 5, SARANAC 0
NCCS 3, SARANAC 2
CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton’s boys shut out Saranac’s while the girls had a more hard-fought win against the Chiefs.
For the Cougars, Ian O’Donnell, Reid LaValley and Haven Dragoon swept the singles matches, with LaValley dominating his matchup against Collin Clancy, winning 6-0 and 6-0.
Northeastern Clinton took both boys doubles matches by forfeit.
On the girls’ side, Maggie Sample came down to a tiebreaker in the second set but lost to Saranac’s Lia Parker in the No. 2 singles match, while Sydney Myers went to a third set to snag the victory from the Cougars’ Brynn Sample.
Laci Roberts won the third singles match for the Cougars by forfeit.
In doubles, Northeastern Clinton’s teams of Cally Racine and Brooke Mulverhill as well as Catherine Foley and Dalila Purisic won both matches.
Boys
Northeastern Clinton 5, Saranac 0
Singles
No. 1- O’Donnell (NCCS) def. Provost (SCS), 6-3, 7-5.
No. 2- LaValley (NCCS) def. Clancy (SCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Dragoon (NCCS) def. Devins (SCS) 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1- Roberts and DuBois (NCCS) by forfeit.
No. 2- Gero and Chester (NCCS) by forfeit.
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 3, Saranac 2
Singles
No. 1- Myers (SCS) def. B. Sample (NCCS), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 2- Parker (SCS) def. M. Sample (NCCS), 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).
No. 3- Roberts (NCCS) won by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Foley and Purisic (NCCS) def. Lynch and Mulverhill, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2- Cally Racine and Brooke Mulverhill (NCCS) def. Carter and Paquette (SCS), 6-3, 6-1.
SETON 3, NAC 0
SETON 3, NAC 0
PLATTSBURGH — Seton Catholic shut out Northern Adirondack in a match that had no doubles competition.
For the boys, Nicholas Palma, Collin Farrington and Issac Nizel all took the singles matches in easy decisions.
On the girls’ side, Haley Murnane came out strong in the No. 1 match for the Knights, beating Emily Brooks 6-0 and 6-1.
The No. 2 match was much tighter, with Charlotte Hughes losing her first set to Reese Lafave, 6-4, before going on to win the next two sets, 6-0 and 7-5.
Seton’s Ivy Pepito then shut out Sam Hunt in the No. 3 match.
Boys
Seton Catholic 3, Northern Adirondack 0
Singles
No. 1- Palma (SC) def. King (NAC), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Nizel (SC) def. I. Guay (NAC), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3- Farrington (SC) def. K. Guay (NAC) 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Not contested.
No. 2- Not contested.
Girls
Seton Catholic 3, Northern Adirondack 0
Singles
No. 1- Murnane (SC) def. Brooks (NAC), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Hughes (SC) def. Lafave (NAC), 4-6, 6-0, 7-5.
LAKE PLACID 3, BEEKMANTOWN 2
BEEKMANTOWN 5, LAKE PLACID 0
BEEKMANTOWN — Lake Placid’s boys were able to take a close win over Beekmantown while the Eagles’ girls dominated the Blue Bombers.
In the No. 2 singles match, Tristan Spotts won the first set in a tiebreaker before winning set two to take his matchup against Cade Berry, while Simon Thill went to three sets to beat Beekmantown’s Shawn Secore.
Reuben Bernstein and Adrian Hayden got the Blue Bombers other win on the night, beating Bode Curilla and Peter Labarge 6-2 and 6-3 in the No. 1 doubles match.
Lucas Curilla and Eclipse Conroy got a win for the Eagles in the No. 2 doubles match, beating Kenny Lawless and Harrison Carlisto, 6-3 and 6-3.
For the girls, Luci Brown, Hailey Williams and Ella Repas led the day for the Eagles in the singles matchups, with all three winning with none of their sets ending up closer than 6-2.
The teams of Dillon Bronson and Abby Scott and Alexis Provost and Bailey Hewson secured wins in both doubles matches for Beekmantown.
Boys
Lake Placid 3, Beekmantown 2
Singles
No. 1- Finley (BCS) def. Jakobe (NAC), 6-3, 6-4.
No. 2- Spotts (LP) def. Berry (BCS), 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
No. 3- Thill (LP) def. Secore (BCS) 3-6, 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1- Bernstein and Hayden (LP) def. Curilla and Labarge (BCS) 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2- Curilla and Conroy (BCS) def. Lawless and Carlisto (LP) 6-3, 6-3
Girls
Beekmantown 5, Lake Placid 0
Singles
No. 1- Brown (BCS) def. Levitt (LP), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Williams (BCS) def. Hudson (LP), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3- Repas (BCS) def. Megliorie (LP), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Bronson and Scott (BCS) def. Chase and Bearce (LP), 6-1, 6-0
No. 2- Provost and Hewson (BCS) def. Fitzsimmons and Kidder, 6-1, 4-1, default.
