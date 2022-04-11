AuSable Valley routs Moriah in non-league softball

CLINTONVILLE — Raven Sessoms was one of the keys to AuSable Valley’s 17-2 win over Moriah in non-league softball action, Monday.
Sessoms hit an inside-the-park home run to further the home team’s lead.
Another key factor came from inside the circle, where Patriot pitcher Haley Hickey secured five strikeouts over her Viking opponents. Hickey got the pitching win.
“Our girls played really well tonight,” Patriots coach Kayla Taylor said. “They were smart on the bases and solid on defense.”
Addie Stanley and Shea Durgan also picked up two singles each in the win.
For Moriah, Erica Anderson hit a double, while pitcher Jillian Eichen struck out two.
AuSable Valley 17, Moriah 2
AVCS 551 132 X — 17 6 1
MCS 000 200 X — 2 4 1
Eichen, Kazlo (4) and Not listed. Hickey and Richards. WP- Hickey. LP- Eichen. 2B- Anderson (MCS). HR- Sessoms (AVCS).
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 5
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 2
ELIZABETHTOWN — This early-season rematch of last year’s Class D sectional final game was a battle of the pitchers, with Boquet Valley coming out on top, 5-2.
Boquet Valley’s Abbey Schwoebel pitched for all seven innings, allowing only three hits and two runs and striking out five batters. The winning pitcher Schwoebel also allowed five walks.
Johnsburg/Minerva’s Hannah McNally played all six innings, allowing four hits and five runs, but striking out eight Griffin players.
“McNally and Schwoebel engaged in a classic pitcher’s duel with both teams bending but not breaking,” Griffins coach Jim Monty said.
Also in the win, eighth grader Claire Reynolds had her first two varsity hits.
“We played small ball for our runs,” Monty said, also saying that Johnsburg/Minerva capitalized on a couple Griffin miscues allowing for their runs.
“Johnsburg/Minerva is going to be tough all year,” he said.
Boquet Valley 5, Johnsburg/Minerva 2
BV 021 020 X — 5 4 4
J/M 002 000 0 — 2 3 2
McNally and Noel. Schwoebel and Denton. WP- Schwoebel. LP- McNally.
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 7
CROWN POINT 6
BOLTON — Jadynn Egloff ran in the game-winner off of a hit from Ila Hubert for Bolton/Schroon Lake’s tight 7-2 win over Crown Point.
Egloff also got the pitching win, striking out 14 Panther batters and throwing 31 strikes total.
“We struggled to get the bats going tonight and had some errors but pulled out the win with Jadynn Egloff in the circle,” Bolton/Schroon Lake coach Melanie Parsons said.
Kayla Navistksy also had a double in the win.
“We went into the seventh down by one and rallied with a beautiful bunt from Skyler Scott, a single from Egloff and Hubert making the game winning hit,” Parsons said.
For the visitors, Kaitlin Ross and Marissa Duprey each had a double in the loss.
Bolton/Schroon Lake 7, Crown Point 6
B/SL 201 002 2 — 7 5 7
CP 001 140 0 — 6 9 0
Ross and Munson. Egloff and Scott. WP- Egloff. LP- Ross. 2B- Navitsky (B/SL), Ross (CP), Duprey (CP).
WILLSBORO 29
WELLS 6
WILLSBORO — Lexi Nolette blasted two home runs in the Warriors’ 29-6 rout of Wells.
Willsboro’s pitcher, Kyla Crowningshield got the win in the circle, also hitting a double while at-bat. Nolette also notched a single, as well as Cleo Lobdell, Jenna Ford, Emma Becker and Abby Bruno each getting base hits in the win.
On Wells’ side, losing pitcher Kiersten Bly punched a double, while Macy Orr and Holly Welch each had two base hits.
Willsboro 29, Wells 6
WICS (12)33 425 X — 29 11 0
WEL 030 001 2 — 6 9 0
Bly and Rust. Crowningshield, Ford (4) and Harrison, Bruno (4). WP-Crowningshield. LP- Bly. 2B- Crowningshield (WICS), Bly (WEL). HR- Nolette 2 (WICS).
CVAC
PERU 7
SARANAC 2
PERU — With help from Gabby Cunningham, Rachel Madore and Kallie Poirier, the Nighthawks recorded a 7-2 win over the Chiefs.
Madore notched her first varsity win, also going 3-for-4 at the plate as well. Cunningham recorded a home run, with four RBIs. Zoey Malcolm hit a double in the win also.
“Cunningham helped secure the win in the sixth with a monster homerun,” Peru coach Amie Marshall said. “We played really good defense behind Madore tonight and Poirier did great for her first time behind the plate in a varsity game.”
On the Chiefs’ side, Abby Liberty had four strikeouts and three walks in the pitching loss, while also hitting a double on offense. Layla Pellerin went 3-for-4 at-bat.
“Saranac is going to be a tough team to beat down the road,” Marshall said. “They are well-coached and can hit the ball hard.”
Peru 7, Saranac 2
PCS 320 002 0 — 7 11 1
SCS 002 000 0 — 2 9 2
Liberty and Benjamin. Madore and Poirier. WP- Madore. LP- Liberty 2B- Malcolm (PCS), A. Liberty (SCS). HR- Cunningham (PCS).
