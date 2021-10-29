AuSable Valley rolls past Ticonderoga to D final

CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Patriots came out running and rolled to a 42-12 win over Ticonderoga in a Section VII Class D semifinal Friday night.
Nate Doner and Eli Douglas got AuSable Valley off on the right foot with huge chunks of yards in the early going. Doner scored on a 5-yard run to cap off a quick four-play, 60-yard drive in the opening two minutes of the contest.
About six minutes later, Douglas scored his own 5-yard touchdown, and the rout was on.
Carson Garcia hit Austin Mattila with a two-yard pass into the end zone, and Doner scored again from five yards out before the first quarter was over to give the Patriots a commanding 28-0 lead.
Douglas ran one in from two yards out halfway through the second quarter to make it 35-0. Doner finished the scoring for AuSable Valley with a 49-yard run midway through the third quarter, slashing through the Sentinel defense.
Addie Stanley was a perfect six for six on kicking extra points for AuSable Valley.
Doner finished with 12 carries for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Douglas had eight carries for 91 yards and two scores.
Ticonderoga got on the board in the fourth quarter twice.
Quarterback Kameron Vigliotti hit Connor Yaw with a 32-yard pass two minutes into the fourth quarter, and the two hooked up again on a 15-yard scoring play late in the game.
Ticonderoga failed to convert both two-point opportunities.
Vigliotti finished with 9 for 18 passing for 105 yards and two scores,
Yaw had six catches for 78 yards and two scores.
AuSable Valley will now take on Moriah next Saturday at noon in the Section VII Class D championship at Beekmantown.
—
First Quarter
AVCS- Doner 5 run, Stanley kick, 10:00
AVCS- Douglas 5 run, Stanley kick, 4:20
AVCS- Mattila 2 pass from Garcia, Stanley kick, 1:59
AVCS- Doner 5 run, Stanley kick, 0:00
Second Quarter
AVCS- Douglas 2 run, Stanley kick, 6:38
Third Quarter
AVCS- Doner 49 run, Stanley kick, 9:14
Fourth Quarter
Ti- Yaw 32 pass from Vigliotti, two-point conversion failed, 10:50
Ti- Yaw 15 pass from Vigliotti, two-point conversion failed, 0:30
Rushing
AVCS- Doner, 12-198, 3 TD; Douglas, 8-91, 2 TD
TCS- Stonitsch, 5-20, Yaw, 6-(-7)
Passing
AVCS- Garcia, 2-5-0-15, TD.
TCS- Vigliotti, 9-18-2-105, 2 TD; Yaw 1-3-0-6.
Receiving
AVCS- Douglas, 1-15; Mattila 1-2, TD
TCS- Yaw, 6-78, 2TD; Hunt, 1-6; Drinkwine, 1-13, Stonitsch, 1-5
Interceptions
AVCS- Douglas 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.