AuSable Valley, Plattsburgh bowlers split matchup

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh and AuSable Valley’s bowlers split their competition, Monday, with the Patriot boys and Hornet girls winning their respective sides of a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference matchup.
Conner LaDuke’s 620 series led the AuSable Valley boys in the win, followed closely by Max Benware and Luke Trombley who bowled 616 and 609 series, respectively.
Evan Rundall rolled in a 589 series for Plattsburgh in its loss.
Madison Briggs’ 361 series led the Hornet girls in their win.
Abigail Perky bowled a 378 series for the Patriots in their loss.
—
Boys
AuSable Valley 4, Plattsburgh 0
AVCS- Laduke 224-202-194-620, Benware 237-616, Trombley 233-609, Devlin 237.
PHS- Rundall. 202-215-589
—
Girls
Plattsburgh 3, AuSable Valley 1
PHS- Briggs 139-361.
AVCS- Perky 140-378, Quinn 152.
BEEKMANTOWN 4, MORIAH 0
BEEKMANTOWN 4, MORIAH 0
MORIAH — The Eagles continued their tear through CVAC bowling with another win, this time beating the Vikings.
Jordan Deyo’s 588 series led the way for Beekmantown on the boys’ side, while Calen Deso also had a strong 505 series.
Cayden Muller led the Moriah boys in the loss with a 517 series.
As she often does, Paige Hilborne led the Eagle girls with a 543 series, while Allyson Cragle was not too far behind with a 513 series.
Sarah Shoobe and Hannah Slattery did their best to keep the Moriah girls in it with 413 and 403 series, respectively.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 4, Moriah 0
MCS- Cayden Muller 157-171-189-517; Bacon 139-358; Carr 131;
BCS- Deyo 184-202-202-588; Dragan 202-178-512; Hart 197-501; A. Deso 181-459; C Deso 171-505.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Moriah 0.
MCS- Shoobe 146-151-413; H. Slattery 140-403; Towns 121-329; Taylor 131-335
BCS- Hilborne 157-218-168-543; Cragle 172-193-148-513; Sampica 180-439; Cook 167-377; Fesette 170-466.
PERU 4, NCCS 0
PERU 4, NCCS 0
PERU — Led by Josh Trombley's 730 series and three other 600 series, the Nighthawk boys took a decisive victory over the Cougars.
Behind Trombley, Keegan Smith finished with a 645 series, Nick Palmer finished with a 616 series, and Matt Trombley finished with a 600 series.
Thor Frostick’s 400 series led the Northeastern boys in the loss.
On the girls side, Kathryn Bowman rolled in a 232 high game and 639 series to lead Peru, while Madison Provost and Leita Ciolek each eclipsed 500 points, bowling 589 and 537 series, respectively.
Keria MacKinnon’s 430 series led the Cougar girls in the loss.
—
Boys
Peru 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
PCS- J. Trombley 207-245-278-730, Smith 228-216-201-645, Palmer 191-217-208-616, M. Trombley 211-205-184-600, Smith 197-194-560, Hemingway 245-536.
NCCS- Frostick 155-400, McGoldrick 178-398, Surprenant 143.
—
Girls
Peru 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
PCS- Bowman 184-223-232-639, Provost 178-178-233-589, Ciolek 192-178-537, Pyne 181-466, Garrand 175-454.
NCCS- MacKinnon 152-144-430, Sk. Agoney 117-121-378, Mesec 122-123-358, Si. Agoney 143-125-352.
