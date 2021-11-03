PLATTSBURGH — At the beginning of the season, AuSable Valley coach Lindsey Douglas told her squad that everything is accomplished as a team.
Whether it is goals, assists, good passing, quality defense or a big save, it’s not about the individual accomplishments for the Patriots.
The team is what matters most, and AuSable Valley is now one win away from the final four.
Led by a hat trick from Jenna Stanley and two goals from Jillian Bezio, the Patriots thumped Section X’s Madrid-Waddington, 8-1, in a NYSPHSAA Class C girls soccer regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Sara Richards, Kate Knapp and Lilley Keyser all added a goal for AuSable Valley, and Jasmyne Allen made two saves to boost the Patriots.
"At the start of our season, we made a goal that we would put the team first," Douglas said. "A goal for one person is a goal for the team, and that’s the mentality we have. We are all in this together."
The Patriots advanced to play Section II's Schoharie in a regional championship at noon on Saturday in Mechanicville.
AuSable Valley will have plenty of momentum as it heads downstate to have a chance to make it to the final four.
"I am so proud of the whole team," Stanley said. "I am proud of everyone and happy I could contribute to a win like this as well.
"We have some unfinished business to take care of at this stage of the playoffs now, and I think we want some revenge."
Stanley got scoring going with 32:36 gone in the first half, and the floodgates opened from there.
Richards and Bezio scored just over two minutes apart later in the opening half.
Laney Tiernen got the Yellowjackets on the board with 16:23 remaining in the first half to cut her team's deficit to 3-1, but the Patriots had a good response.
Stanley scored her second goal with 10:33 to go before the break, and the momentum shifted right back to AuSable Valley.
"Our goal was to not give up any, so it was important that they brought it back together," Douglas said. "I think the leadership on the field helped that immensely, and we continued to keep it together and answered back."
Stanley completed her hat trick near the midway mark of the second half, and Bezio, Knapp and Keyser buried the last three goals.
"This team means a lot to me," Bezio said. "Every single one of them works hard, and I am so happy to step on the field with them every time."
Maddison Armstrong was busy in net for Madrid-Waddington with 22 saves.
The Patriots were relentless on the offensive end and finished with a 35-3 shot advantage.
AuSable Valley knows its next opponent will produce many great challenges, but with a solid week of practice and preparation, Douglas is hopeful for the best.
"I really believe in this group," Douglas said. "I really think they can do it. I think we can beat Section II and that we can go to the final four."
—
AuSable Valley 8, Madrid-Waddington 1
MW 1 0 — 1
AV 4 4 — 8
First half- 1, AVCS, Jenna Stanley (Jill Bezio), 32:36. 2, AVCS, Sara Richards (Kamryn Bezio), 21:28. 3, AVCS, Jill Bezio (Jenna Stanley), 19:08. 4, MW, Laney Tiernan (Hailey Marcellus), 16:23. 5, AVCS, J. Stanley (Haley Hickey), 10:33.
Second half- 6, AVCS, Jenna Stanley (Lilley Keyser), 21:34. 7, AVCS, Jill Bezio (Kate Knapp), 18:39. 8, AVCS, Kate Knapp (Jenna Stanley), 11:56. 9, AVCS, Lilley Keyser, 10:54.
Shots- AuSable Valley, 35-3.
Saves- Maddison Armstrong, MW, 22. Jasmyne Allen, AVCS, 2.
