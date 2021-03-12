AuSable Valley outlasts Moriah in close showdown

CLINTONVILLE — Koree Stillwell and Brooklyn Douglass led the offensive charge for AuSable Valley in a close 34-31 win over Moriah, Thursday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball.
The game was close throughout, but the Patriots found a way in the end to fend off the Vikings.
"There’s no doubt that Moriah is a strong and competitive team," AuSable Valley coach Jon Douglass said. "They are extremely well coached. They challenged us defensively the entire game. Tonight our team did a better job handling the ball and not creating as many turnovers as we did the first time we played Moriah this season."
Douglass emphasized how he was proud of the way his team shared the basketball.
Stillwell scored 13 points, while Douglass added on 12.
Hannah Gaddor turned in a team-high 11 points for Moriah followed by an additional six for Zoe Olcott.
—
AuSable Valley 34, Moriah 31
Moriah (31)
Eichen 2-1-5, Snyder 0-0-0, Briggs 0-2-2, Allen 2-0-4, Bosarge 0-0-0, Olcott 3-0-6, Trow 0-0-0, Baker 1-0-3, Gaddor 5-1-11. Totals: 13-4-31.
AuSable Valley (34)
Prentiss 1-0-2 Keyser 1-1-3 Douglass 5-1-12 Rennie 1-0-3 Richards 0-0-0 Stillwell 3-6-13 Shambo 0-0-0 Durgan 0-1-1 Pelkey 0-0-0. Totals: 11-9-34.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 18-13.
3 point goals- Moriah (1) Baker. AuSable Valley (3) Douglass, Rennie, Stillwell.
SARANAC 49
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 25
ELLENBURG — The duo of Sydney Myers and Payton Couture continued to lead the Chiefs, and this time their victim was the Bobcats.
Myers tallied a game-high 18 points, and Couture was right behind her with 15 more as Saranac took control early and maintained a lead throughout.
"Saranac is a very good team and well coached," Northern Adirondack coach Dennis LaBarge said. "Couture and Myers were solid for them. Alexis Belrose worked hard for us, but we were outmatched by their size and quickness."
Belrose helped lead the Bobcats with nine points, and Abby Peryea turned in an additional five points.
—
Saranac 49, Northern Adirondack 25
Saranac (49)
R. Mulverhill 1-0-3, K. Ubl 0-0-0, Parker 0-0-0, Liberty 0-0-0, Myers 8-2-18, Denis 1-1-4, Garman 2-0-4, Real 2-1-5, Couture 6-2-15. Totals: 20-6-49.
NAC (25)
LaBarge 2-0-4, Bushey 0-0-0, Gilmore 2-0-4, Belrose 4-1-9, Poupore 0-0-0, Abigail Peryea 0-0-0, Charland 1-1-3 Abby Peryea 1-3-5, Barber 0-0-0, VanValkenburg 0-0-0. Totals: 10-5-25.
Halftime- Saranac, 23-12.
3 point goals- Saranac (3) Mulverhill, Denis, Couture.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 62
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 19
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets had plenty of issues trying to score the basketball, and the Cougars took advantage.
Abby Racine recorded a game-high 20 points, while Audrianna Hollister (14) and Bailee LaFountain (11) both hit double digits in the points category.
"We couldn't buy a bucket in the first half, and in a situation like that, all you can really do is ask the kids to just play hard and they did," Plattsburgh coach Joe Mazzella said. "They stuck with each other and played really hard to the end. At the end of the day, you take your lumps and tip your hat to the better team, because they are a heck of a squad."
Madalyn Fuller had the team-high mark for the Hornets with four points, while Allison Crahan finished with three.
"This program will get turned around, but it's a process, and we have a great group of kids that are laying a quality foundation for future success," Mazzella said. "It will come. We just have to come back tomorrow and get to work. That's all you can do."
—
Northeastern Clinton 62, Plattsburgh High 19
NCCS (62)
Creller 0-0-0 B. Sample 2-0-4 LaFountain 4-2-11 Hollister 6-0-14 Roberts 0-0-0 Prairie 0-0-0 M. Sample 2-1-7 Trombly 1-0-2 Guerin 1-0-2 Dubois 1-0-2 Racine 9-0-20. Totals: 26-3-62.
PHS (19)
Clermont 0-0-0 Long 1-0-2 Yocum 1-0-2 Fuller 2-0-4 Hemingway 0-0-0 Fitzwater 0-2-2 Fields 1-0-2 LaValley 1-0-2 Steria 0-0-0 Crahan 1-1-3 Whalen 1-0-2 Bilow 0-0-0. Totals: 8-3-19.
Halftime- NCCS, 33-2.
3 point goals- NCCS (7) LaFountain, Hollister 2, M. Sample 2, Racine 2.
PERU 54
TICONDEROGA 27
PERU — Bri Brousseau piled up a game-high 22 points to send the Nighthawks to a nice team win over the Sentinels.
Kortney McCarthy joined the scoring party with 15 points of her own on a night Peru coach Eric Dubay said everyone contributed.
"Good team win," Dubay said. "Everyone on the team contributed. Ti girls never quit, (and) their zone did a solid job. (They) just gave up too much size."
Cassidy Mattison hit some tough shots for the Sentinels and piled up 16 to pace her squad.
—
Peru 54, Ticonderoga 27
Ticonderoga (27)
J. Charboneau 0-3-3, Dorsett 0-0-0, Montiville 0-0-0, B. Charboneau 0-0-0, Pound 0-0-0, Whitford 0-0-0, Decker 0-0-0, Leerkes 0-0-0, Zelinski 0-0-0, Mattison 6-1-16, Price 1-1-4, Davis 2-0-4. Totals: 9-5-27.
Peru (54)
Sypek 0-1-1, McCarthy 7-0-15, Beattie 1-0-2, Jackson 3-0-8, Lawliss 0-0-0, Marino 0-0-0, Finn 0-0-0, Hendrix 1-0-2, A. Brousseau 1-0-2, St. Denis 1-0-2, B. Brousseau 11-0-22. Totals: 25-1-54.
Halftime- Peru, 33-14.
3 point goals- Ticonderoga (3) Mattison 3. Peru (3) McCarthy, Jackson 2.
MVAC
LAKE PLACID 45
CHAZY 39
CHAZY — Deidra Kellerman and Arnita Cecunjanin both notched 10 points in the Blue Bombers' victory.
Lake Placid held a slight 23-21 advantage at half, and it was a back-and-forth game the whole way.
"Lake Placid's size advantage gave us issues on the defensive glass, but I thought the girls played with great hustle and effort tonight," Eagles coach Josh Howell said.
Samantha Gonyo-Lafountain piled up a game-high 12 points in the close loss for Chazy, while Mackenzie Chapman had seven.
Cate Langlois, Karraline Poupore and Hadley Lucas all chipped in with six points for the Eagles.
"Samantha Gonyo-Lafountain not only led us offensively, but she was all over the court tonight on the defensive end," Howell said.
"She's a high-motor kid that gives our team great energy on both ends. We made enough defensive stops down the stretch just not able to come up with a key score to tie it up or grab the lead. It was a great basketball game and really proud of all the girls' effort and how they competed tonight."
—
Lake Placid 45, Chazy 39
Lake Placid (45)
Kellerman 4-2-10; Cecunjanin 4-2-10; Tavares 2-3-8; Phillip 3-2-8; Carsen 3-1-8; Bennett 0-1-1; Armstrong 0-0-0; Bashaw 0-0-0; Marvin 0-0-0; Moore 0-0-0. Totals: 16-11-45.
Chazy (39)
Gonyo-Lafountain 4-4-12; Chapman 2-3-7; Lucas 2-1-6; C Langlois 2-0-6; Poupore 2-0-6; Smith 1-0-2; A Langlois 0-0-0; Turek 0-0-0; McChesney 0-0-0. Totals: 13-8-39.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 23-21.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (2) Tavares, Carsen; Chazy (6) Lucas 2, C Langlois 2, Poupore 2.
