AuSable Valley keeps Class C title reign going

PLATTSBURGH — By the end of the Section VII Class C girls soccer championship on Thursday, AuSable Valley had a championship banner in its possession.
The Patriots were all holding up three fingers to make note of their sectional three-peat after a 7-0 win against Northern Adirondack.
"Our season had a lot of ups and downs, but this group rose to the occasion," AuSable Valley coach Lindsey Douglas said.
"I could not be prouder. We always put the team first. This is the most unselfish group that I have ever coached. They love each other. They really put their teammates first and work together as a group."
Addie Stanley and Lilley Keyser both recorded hat tricks to lead the Patriots, and Reagan Schier also found the back of the net once to round out the high-powered AuSable Valley attack.
Jasmyne Allen recorded one save to preserve the clean sheet for the Patriots and enjoyed a quiet night, as AuSable Valley never backed down and finished with a 25-2 shot advantage.
"We work so well together, and it feels so great to win again," Keyser said. "Moving forward, I just think we need to keep working hard every day in practice. We just need to think about this winning feeling and how bad we want it in the future."
The Patriots advanced to play a Section X opponent at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in a NYSPHSAA regional semifinal at Plattsburgh High.
"This was our first hurdle," Douglas said. "This has always been our goal since the first day of preseason. We always look beyond, but I think it's important that we make sure the girls have the mindset of taking it one game at a time."
Stanley got the scoring party started just 4:46 into regulation, and that initial strike allowed AuSable Valley to settle in.
"I am so glad that we got on the board early because it set the tone for the rest of the game," Stanley said. "It motivated us to keep it going."
The Patriots, indeed, kept it going.
Keyser scored her first marker with 22:47 remaining before Schier buried a rebound opportunity to up the AuSable Valley advantage to 3-0 at the 12:40 mark of the first half.
Stanley and Keyser scored twice apiece in the second half to round out the Patriots' offensive onslaught.
Jenna Stanley and Kaydence Hoehn tied for a team-high two assists, while Kate Knapp and Keyser both had one helper.
Isabella Gilmore finished with 13 saves on a busy night in net for the Bobcat keeper.
"We have to use this win as motivation to keep working hard as a group and believe in ourselves," Addie Stanley said. "We have a chance to make a run now, and we are excited about the opportunity."
AuSable Valley 7, Northern Adirondack 0
NAC 0 0 — 0
AVC 3 4 — 7
First half- 1, AVCS, A. Stanley, 35:04. 2, AVCS, Keyser (Knapp), 22:47. 3, AVCS, Schier (Hoehn), 12:40.
Second half- 4, AVCS, A. Stanley (J. Stanley), 30:05. 5, AVCS, Keyser (J. Stanley), 19:40. 6, AVCS, A. Stanley (Keyser), 12:40. 7, AVCS, Keyser (Hoehn), 6:46.
Shots- AuSable Valley, 25-2.
Saves- Gilmore, NAC, 13. Allen, AVCS, 1.
