CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley, led by Reese Shambo’s 10 points, squeaked out a tight, 39-36, win over Seton Catholic in non-league action, Monday.
Lilley Keyser was next for the Patriots, with eight points, followed by Kayden Hoehn’s seven. Sara Richards and Shea Durgan each netted six points.
“We made a lot of mistakes tonight that we will need to learn from with sectionals coming,” AuSable Valley coach Jon Douglass said. “In the second half, our post players stepped up and helped us maintain the lead.”
Abby Pearl led the game with 15 points, despite the loss. Madyson Whalen had six points to add.
“Seton out-hustled us tonight,” Douglass said. “It was a very well-played game on their part.”
—
AuSable Valley 39, Seton Catholic 36
AuSable Valley (39)
Richards 2-2-6, Hickey 0-0-0, Keyser 4-0-8, B. Douglass 0-0-0, Hoehn 3-1-7, L. Douglass 1-0-2, Shambo 4-2-10, Durgan 3-0-6. Totals: 17-5-39.
Seton Catholic (36)
Hughes 2-0-4, Langlois 2-1-5, Whalen 3-0-6, Trombley 2-0-4, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Conti 1-0-2, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 5-5-15. Totals: 15-6-36.
Halftime- AVCS, 24-19.
3 point goals- None.
BOYS
AUSABLE VALLEY 77
SETON CATHOLIC 30
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots came away with a decisive win on Senior Night, with Eli Douglas’ 18 points leading the way.
Austin Matilla was next, with 10 points, while Aidan Lopez Grey Inglish each recorded nine points.
The AuSable squad’s scoring was well spread out, with every team reaching the scoresheet.
For the Knights, Alex Coupal powered the offense with 18 points. Aiden Pearl was second on the team with seven.
The Patriots’ seniors Douglas, Lopez, Evan Hart, Nate Doner, Zander McCabe and Mattila were all honored at the game.
—
AuSable Valley 77, Seton Catholic 30
Seton Catholic (30)
Guay 0-0-0, Shalton 1-0-2, Coupal 6-0-18, Pearl 3-1-7, Vega 0-0-0, Gao 1-1-3, DeJordy 0-0-0, Trzaskos 0-0-0. Totals: 11-2-30.
AuSable Valley (77)
Kol. Dixon 3-0-6, McCabe 3-0-6, Kor. Dixon 0-3-3, Doner 3-0-6, Garcia 1-0-2, Hart 1-0-2, Matilla 4-1-10, Rein 2-0-5, Inglish 4-0-9, Lopez 4-0-9, Douglas 8-2-18, Murphy 1-0-2. Totals: 34-6-77
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 48-15.
3 point goals- Seton Catholic (6) Coupal 6. AuSable Valley (4) Matilla, Rein, Inglish, Lopez.
FRIDAY
GIRLS
MVAC
SCHROON LAKE 46
WILLSBORO 25
WILLSBORO — The Wildcats, led by Kayli Hayden, Dakotah Cutting and Allison Baker, pushed past the Warriors for a solid win.
Hayden was the high-scorer of the night with 11 points, including one three-pointer. Baker and Cutting had eight apiece, with Baker netting two threes in the win. Haillee Emmert also hit a trey.
On Willsboro’s side, Maddisen Benway led with seven points, and Lexi Nolette recorded the team’s lone three-pointer of the night.
—
Schroon Lake 46, Willsboro 25
Schroon Lake (46)
D. Cutting 4-0-8, Timmer 1-0-2, K. Cutting 1-0-2, Emmert 2-0-5, Smith 2-0-4, Hayden 5-0-11, Baker 3-0-8, Shaughnessy 2-0-4, Arnold 0-0-0, Frasier 1-0-2. Totals: 20-0-46.
Willsboro (25)
D. Harrison 0-0-0, Nolette 2-0-5, Arnold 1-0-2, Ford 2-0-4, Galindo 2-0-4, Benway 3-1-7, Belzile 0-1-1, Sucharzewski 1-0-2. Totals: 11-2-25.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 21-16.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (4) Emmert, Hayden, Baker 2. Willsboro (1) Nolette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.