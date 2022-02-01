AuSable Valley girls beat Willsboro bowlers

WILLSBORO — The AuSable Valley girls went to Willsboro and left with a 3-1 win over the Warriors in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference Bowling, Tuesday.
Eleanore Quinn paced the Patriot squad with a 386 series and a personal best 176 high game.
Abigail Perky was not far behind her with a 378 series.
Emily Mitchell led the Willsboro girls in the loss, bowling a 455 series.
—
Girls
AuSable Valley 3, Willsboro 1
AVCS- Quinn 176-118-92-386, Perky 111-126-141-378.
WCS- Mitchell 132-165-158-455, Benway 110-135-112-357.
