AuSable Valley downs NAC, 3-0, in CVAC action

CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley completed a sweep of Northern Adirondack in the only Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball action Thursday night, with the Patriots winning 3-0 on their senior night.
Despite the lopsided set count result, two sets ran very close, with AuSable Valley only winning sets one and three by scores of 26-24 and 25-20, respectively.
“Those are the nights you want the win, and the opposing team wants to be the spoiler, and that is what NAC was close to doing,” AuSable Valley coach Peggy McAllister said. “Hats off to them as they made us work hard to secure this win; We had some great hits and they were always in position to dig them up and keep the play going.”
Isabella Joy led the way for the Patriots with 19 points, four aces, seven kills and 10 digs in the match. Bela had a strong night on the defensive side of the ball for AuSable Valley, tallying 17 digs.
For the defeated Bobcat squad, Allie Barber and Morgan Lawrence each made themselves shown in all areas of the game, with Barber securing four points, two kills, four assists and 16 digs while Lawrence tallied four points, three aces, five kills, one block and 14 digs.
AuSable Valley 3, Northern Adirondack 0
26-24, 25-14, 25-20
NAC- Hogan , 8 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 2 assists, 12 digs. Guay, 2 assists, 2 digs. Dominic, 1 dig. Poupore, 1 point, 1 assist, 2 digs. Barber, 4 points, 2 kills, 4 assists, 16 Digs. Lawrence, 1 point, 1 ace. Desotelle, 1 assist, 5 digs. Lawrence, 4 points, 3 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 14 Digs. Tanzer, 9 points, 1 kill, 1 assist, 11 digs.
AVC- Douglas 1 kill. Joy, 19 points, 4 aces, 7 kills, 10 digs. Perez, 1 assist, 17 digs. Pridell, 3 points, 1 ace, 3 kills. Prins, 4 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 4 digs, 1 block. Rock, 4 points, 1 ace, 22 assists. Sawyer, 9 points, 5 aces, 11 kills, 1 assist, 6 digs. Tedford, 1 kill, 3 digs. Tromblee, 7 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs.
