AuSable Valley doubles up NAC, 90-43, in CVAC hoops

ELLENBURG — Northern Adirondack was able to hold the Patriots top two scorers to just eight points in the first half, but AuSable Valley, led by Carson Garcia’s 21 points and Korvin Dixon’s 19, still commanded the lead throughout the 90-43 win in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball, Friday.
AuSable combined for 10 three-pointers across the team, with five from Garcia, two each from Zander McCabe and Preston Rein and one for good measure from Austin Matilla.
“They’re good. That’s the bottom line,” Northern Adirondack coach Nate Bilow said. “They scored more in the first half than we did the entire game.”
The Patriots headed into the half up, 49-23.
“They play Harrisville tomorrow and I regret not being able to get them a better tune up tonight,” Bilow said.
For the Bobcats, Matt Boulrice was the high scorer, with 13 points, including a three-pointer. Dalton Murphy also netted a three, and Calvin Magoon recorded nine points total.
“We’ve got a great group of kids, but if we played their reserves next time, I’m not so sure we’d outperform them,” Bilow said. “Again, they’re good.”
“I told the boys before the game we weren’t about to let them score in the 80’s on our home floor tonight. Thank goodness I didn’t lie to them.”
AuSable Valley 90, Northern Adirondack 43
AVCS (90)
Kol. Dixon 2-0-4, McCabe 1-2-8, Kor. Dixon 8-3-19, Doner 4-0-8, Garcia 8-0-21, Matilla 3-0-7, Rein 2-0-6, Inglish 0-0-0, Lopez 2-0-4, Douglas 6-1-13. Totals: 38-4-90.
NAC (43)
Burnard 0-0-0, Spooner 1-0-2, Murphy 1-0-3, B.Boulrice 2-0-4, M.Boulrice 6-0-13, Magoon 3-3-9, King 0-0-0, Carter 0-0-0, Lafountain 0-0-0, Dyer 1-0-2, Benware 5-0-10. Totals: 19-3-43.
Halftime- AVCS, 49-23.
3 point goals- AVCS (10) Garcia 5, McCabe 2, Rein 2, Matilla. NAC (2) Murphy, M. Boulrice.
MORIAH 57
TICONDEROGA 31
TICONDEROGA — Moriah’s Bryce Sprague put on a 17-point performance to lead his Vikings over Ticonderoga.
Sprague also tallied a three-pointer, along with Cooper Allen, who recorded two treys in his six point total. Rowan Swan had 10 points in the win, and Will Rohrer had eight.
Sentinels coach Joe Defayette said that Moriah is a tough team.
“Their length gave us a lot of trouble,” he said.
For Ticonderoga, Kam Vigliotti scored the team-high 12 points, with two three-pointers. Garrett Drinkwine was just behind him with nine points.
“I’m proud of how we played hard for four quarters,” Defayette said.
Moriah 57, Ticonderoga 31
Moriah (57)
Olcott 3-0-6, Sargent 1-3-5, Pelkey 0-0-0, Allen 2-0-6, Rohrer 4-0-8, Peters 2-1-5, Sprague 8-0-17, Swan 5-0-10. Totals: 25-4-57.
Ticonderoga (31)
Yaw 0-0-0, Smith 1-0-2, Montalbano 1-0-2, Vigliotti 4-2-12, Crammond 0-0-0, Perry 3-3-9, Drinkwine 0-0-0, Stonitsch 1-0-2, Olden 1-0-2, Gijanto 1-0-2. Totals: 12-5-31.
Halftime- Moriah, 33-8.
3 point goals- Ti (2) Vigliotti 2. Moriah (3) Allen 2, Sprague.
BEEKMANTOWN 47
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 45
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles squeaked out a win over the Hornets, led by Josh Burgin with 18 points.
Nate Parliament was next with 10 points, including one three-pointer. Andrew VanNatten netted a three, ending with nine points total. Wyatt LaBorde also recorded a trey.
For Plattsburgh High, Michael Phillips led with 18 points, with four three-pointers. Carter King had 12 points, and Ethan Mulholland had six off of two treys.
Hornets coach Chris Hartmann noted poor decision making and missed foul shot opportunities as aspects of the game the team needs to work on.
Beekmantown 47, Plattsburgh High 45
Beekmantown (47)
Mannix 2-0-2, VanNatten 3-2-9, Bebbie 0-0-0, LaBorde 1-1-4, Parent 1-1-4, Parliament 5-0-10, Burgin 8-2-18, Sand 0-0-0. Totals: 19-6-47.
Plattsburgh High (45)
Phillips 7-0-18, Filosca 1-1-3, Wylie 0-0-0, Golden 2-0-4, Mulholland 2-0-6, King 4-4-12. Totals: 17-5-45.
Halftime- PHS, 27-23.
3 point goals- PHS (6) Phillips 4, Mulholland 2. BCS (3) VanNatten, LaBorde, Parent.
MVAC
SCHROON LAKE 57
BOLTON 27
BOLTON — The Wildcats, led by Corbin Baker with 18 points, pulled off a solid win over Bolton.
Austin Hartwell also netted four three-pointers, giving himself 12 points total. Isaiah Pelkey also notched two treys and had 10 points total. Carter Hart and Ethan Phillips hit a three apiece.
“Baker used his size and experience to create easy shots against Bolton’s big men,” Bolton coach Cody Kober said. “They used a strong defensive second quarter to trap and put pressure on our young guards.”
For the Eagles, Jaxon Egloff was the high-scorer, with 11 points, including one trey. Andrew Johnson and Tyler Trowbridge each also netted a three.
“Egloff had to work hard to get his shots off and most were heavily contested,” Kober said.
Schroon Lake led by 21 points at the half.
Schroon Lake 57, Bolton 27
Schroon Lake (57)
Melville 4-0-8, Hartwell 3-0-12, Gratto 0-0-0, Hart 1-0-3, Pelkey 4-0-10, Phillips 1-0-3, Wasif 1-1-3, Baker 8-2-18, Armstrong 0-0-0. Totals: 23-3-57.
Bolton (27)
Egloff 5-0-11, Johnson 1-0-3, Eager 0-0-0, Kelley 1-0-2, C. Becker 2-1-5, Trowbridge 1-0-3, Becker 1-1-3. Totals: 11-2-27.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 27-6.
3 point goals- SL (8) Hartwell 4, Pelkey 2, Hart, Phillips. Bolton (2) Egloff, Johnson, Trowbridge.
KEENE 58
WILLSBORO 29
KEENE — The Beavers routed the Warriors, led by Vann Morrelli and his 28 point performance, which was complimented by two three-pointers.
Zane Del Pozo was next leading scorer, with 11 points, and one trey. Jonny Caito also had a three-pointer, netting him nine points total.
In the loss, Harvey Merrill’s 11 points, and Jaycob Gough’s 18 accounted for all of the scoring for Willsboro. Merrill scored the only three-point shot on the Warriors’ side.
Keene led at the half, 34-12.
Keene 58, Willsboro 29
Keene (58)
Caito 3-1-9, Becker 0-0-0, Del Pozo 5-0-11, Morrelli 12-2-28, Hyler 1-0-2, Carter 0-0-0, Jacobson 4-0-8. Totals: 26-2-58.
Willsboro (29)
Merrill 4-2-11, Weiss 0-0-0, Duso 0-0-0, Ferthelte 0-0-0, Gough 9-0-18, Karnick 0-0-0. Totals: 13-2-29.
Halftime- Keene, 34-12.
3 point goals- Keene (4) Morrelli 2, Caito, Del Pozo. Willsboro (1) Merrill.
NON LEAGUE
CROWN POINT 64
SETON CATHOLIC 53
CROWN POINT —The Panthers, led by Noah Spaulding were able to hold off the Knights in this foul-plagued game, according to Crown Point coach Jason Hughes.
“35 fouls slowed the pace of the game at times, but we were able to make enough shots down the stretch to hold off Seton Catholic,” Hughes said.
Spaulding had 19 points in the game, including one three-pointer. Reese Pertak and Trevor Harris followed with 13 points each. Pertak netted four treys, and Harris three. Alex Stone’s nine points off his three three-pointers also helped Crown Point.
“Spaulding and Harris carried us early in the game and the rest of the guys really stepped up with some critical baskets late,” Hughes said.
For Seton Catholic, Alex Coupal led the game with 26 points, followed by Aiden Pearl with 16. Coupal recorded four three-pointers, and Ashton Guay had one.
“Coupal is tough to guard, and Stone did a great job on him despite some foul trouble,” Hughes said. “Seton is a very well-coached team. Coach Converse had his guys prepared, but three guys fouling out made the difference.”
“We played a good defensive game and we took good care of the ball. I am very proud of our effort and happy to get to 10-0 tonight against a good team.”
Crown Point 64, Seton Catholic 53
Crown Point (64)
Spaulding 6-6-19, Harris 4-2-13, Pertak 4-1-13, Greenan 5-0-10, Stone 3-0-9, Woods 0-0-0. Totals: 22-9-64.
Seton Catholic (53)
Coupal 9-4-26, Pearl 6-4-16, Guay 3-2-9, Gao 0-2-2, Vega 0-0-0, Shalton 0-0-0, Dejoroy 0-0-0, Trzaskos 0-0-0. Totals: 18-12-53.
Halftime- Crown Point, 29-19.
3 point goals- CP (11) Pertak 4, Stone 3, Harris 3, Spaulding. SC (5) Coupal 4, Guay.
