AuSable Valley doubles up Beekmantown, 10-5

CLINTONVILLE — A big fourth inning from the Patriots was the difference maker in this Champlain Valley Athletic Conference game, where AuSable Valley beat out Beekmantown, 10-5, Tuesday.
Shea Durgan and Haley Hickey each had a double in the win, with each Patriot notching two hits total. Hickey, in the circle, had four strikeouts and picked up the pitching win.
“In the bottom of the fourth inning, our girls got their bats going and were very smart running the bases,” AuSable Valley coach Kayla Taylor said.
For the Eagles, Grace McCasland notched two singles in the loss.
“Beekmantown came out hard and it was a back and forth game for the first few innings,” Taylor said.
AuSable Valley 10, Beekmantown 5
BCS 021 000 2 — 5 6 1
AVCS 030 700 0 — 10 8 7
Mulvaney, Mesec (5) and Whitney. Hickey and Richards. WP- Hickey. LP- Mulvaney. 2B- Durgan (AVCS), Hickey (AVCS).
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 17
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 1
PLATTSBURGH — Rhylee Poupore had another solid day in the circle, striking out eight Plattsburgh batters while only walking one, en route to Northern Adirondack’s 17-1 rout of the Hornets.
Poupore also added two hits to help her own cause, as catcher Hallie Gilmore did the same. Isabella Gilmore also knocked three hits. Abby Peryea blasted a home run for the Bobcats in the final inning, sealing the deal.
“NAC has a solid team,” Plattsburgh coaches Cindy and Joe McMahon said. “Their pitcher was the best we have seen so far this season and they played solid defense behind her.”
The Hornet coaches complimented both the Bobcats’ left fielder and catcher on having good games.
“They were the better team and they deserved this win completely,” they said.
For the hosts, Alyssa Hemingway had a double.
“Our pitcher is a freshman and was making her second varsity start and ended up pitching two complete games on back-to-back days,” the McMahons said. “She was called up in an emergency-type situation and has done a really good job for us so far.”
“We just made too many mistakes to have a real chance,” they said. “That last inning got away from us a bit with the big blow being the home run by Peryea. We will put it behind us and keep trying to get better.”
NAC 17, PHS 1
PHS 001 000 0 — 1 4 6
NAC 130 401 8 — 17 11 1
Poupore and H. Gilmore. Silver and Hemingway. WP- Poupore. LP- Silver. 2B- Hemingway (PHS). HR- Peryea (NAC).
PERU 12
SARANAC LAKE 5
PERU — Nighthawks pitcher Rachel Madore struck out nine Red Storm batters, her career high, on the way to Peru’s 12-5 win over Saranac Lake.
Madore secured the pitching win. Gabby Cunningham rapped a double for the Nighthawks.
“Tonight’s win was a total team effort,” Peru coach Amie Marshall said. “It took us a while to settle in at the plate and get our offense going.”
Marshall also complimented her pitcher, Isabella Sypek, on having a good game, making some nice plays behind the plate.
For Saranac Lake, Karlie Goetz suffered the loss in the circle, but hit a double for her own cause. Alex Whitson also notched a double for the Red Storm. Emma Akey, Tailor Whitson and Mia Nichols all had two hits also.
“Saranac Lake is going to surprise some teams, as they are quite a talented team,” Marshall said.
Peru 12, Saranac Lake 5
SLCS 000 200 3 — 5 10 3
PCS 004 008 0 — 12 6 3
Goetz, Meyers (6) and Whitson. Madore and Sypek. WP- Madore. LP- Goetz. 2B- Cunningham (PCS), Goetz (SLCS), Whitson (SLCS).
MVAC
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 20
LAKE PLACID 4
LAKE PLACID — Bolton/Schroon Lake managed two five-run innings to push past Lake Placid, 20-4.
Winning pitcher Jane Trowbridge was at the forefront, striking out five Blue Bomber batters. Ila Hubert contributed at the plate with a double. Kayla Navitsky also had two singles in the win.
On Lake Placid’s side, Megan Quinn whacked a triple to help her team out.
Bolton/Schroon Lake 20, Lake Placid 4
LP 003 01 — 4 3 4
B/SL 515 90 — 20 4 0
Trowbridge, Egloff (3), Trowbridge (4) and Scott, Navitsky (4). Huffman, Adragna (3), Dan. Patterson (4) and Adragna, Herzog (3). WP- Trowbridge. LP- Huffman. 2B- Hubert (B/SL). 3B- Quinn (LP).
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 21
WILLSBORO 14
OLMSTEDVILLE — Hannah McNally hit a triple during her first at-bat, setting the tone and aiding Johnsburg/Minerva to a 21-14 win over Willsboro.
Julia Morris started the game in the circle for Johnsburg/Minerva, and secured the win in the process.
“Morris had her first start pitching for us and McNally finished the game strong,” Johnsburg/Minerva coach Allison Gonyo said.
At the plate, Laney Freeburn, Avery Bayse and Cassie Dunbar notched three hits apiece in the win, while McNally and Meghan Mohowksi hit two each.
Willsboro’s Lexi Nolette hit back-to-back triples in the loss.
Johnsburg/Minerva 21, Willsboro 14
WICS 434 101 1 — 14 7 2
J/M 713 154 X — 21 14 2
Crowningshield and Harrison. Morris, McNally (4) and Noel, Bayse (4). WP- Morris. LP- Crowningshield. 3B- McNally (J/M), Nolette 2 (WICS).
