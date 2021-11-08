CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Patriots are Section VII girls swim champions.
The Patriots, led by Annie Manion, Alexis Hathaway, Ashley Brousseau and Ella Garrow, finished with 443 points to secure the victory, while Plattsburgh (291), Moriah (169) and Beekmantown (22) finished second, third and fourth respectively.
The previously mentioned quartet from AuSable Valley turned in victories in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, while the Hornets snagged a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay.
That Plattsburgh foursome included Marissa Silver, Allie Coupal, Alison Silver and Savanna Briehl.
Alison Silver was the only Hornet swimmer to capture a win in an individual event, touching up first to claim the grueling 500 freestyle.
Manion (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Hathaway (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke), Garrow (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) and Brousseau (50 freestyle) all took home additional wins for the Patriots.
The relay team of Teagyn Maness, Jillian McKiernan, Emily Best and Loryn Boucher had the speediest of finishes for the Vikings with a third-place time of 2:27.69 in the 200 medley relay.
The Eagles' Alleigh Richards took a team-best fourth in the 100 and 200 freestyle.
The NYSPHSAA championships will be held on Nov. 19 and 20 at Ithaca College.
Section VII girls swim championships
1. AuSable 443; 2. Plattsburgh, 291; 3. Moriah, 169; 4. Beekmantown, 22
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
1. Plattsburgh Hornets '' (Marissa Silver 9, Allie Coupal 9, Alison Silver 12, Savanna Briehl 12), 2:04.13; 2. AuSable Patriots '' (Grace Frank-Calvo 12, Katharine Roy 11, Sophie Kabeli 9, Emma Chase 10), 2:15.65; 3. Moriah Vikings '' (Teagyn Maness 9, Jillian McKiernan 10, Emily Best 9, Loryn Boucher 10), 2:27.69.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
1. Annie Manion, AuSable Patriots, 2:12.95; 2. Alison Silver, Plattsburgh Hornets, 2:23.24; 3. Emma Chase, AuSable Patriots, 2:25.82; 4. Alleigh Richards, Beekmantown Eagles, 2:28.97; 5. Abbey Paul, AuSable Patriots, 2:36.73; 6. Shelby Midgett, Plattsburgh Hornets, 2:40.79; 7. Layla Garrand, AuSable Patriots, 2:45.83; 8. Jaylynn Davis, Plattsburgh Hornets, 2:48.40.
Girls 200 Yard IM
1. Alexis Hathaway, AuSable Patriots, 2:27.24; 2. Kasey Fuller, Plattsburgh Hornets, 2:40.57; 3. Grace Coupal, Plattsburgh Hornets, 2:50.48; 4. Emily Best, Moriah Vikings, 3:16.36; 5. Molly Davey, AuSable Patriots, 3:20.14; 6. Teagyn Maness, Moriah Vikings, 3:21.47; 7. Alauna Finlaw, AuSable Patriots, 3:23.57; 8. Lindsay Haner, AuSable Patriots, 3:23.70; --. Jessica Merrill, Plattsburgh Hornets, DQ.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
1. Ashley Brousseau, AuSable Patriots, 27.45; 2. Marissa Silver, Plattsburgh Hornets, 27.86; 3. Savanna Briehl, Plattsburgh Hornets, 28.09; 4. Grace Frank-Calvo, AuSable Patriots, 30.86; 5. Hannah Tremblay, AuSable Patriots, 32.05; 6. Loryn Boucher, Moriah Vikings, 34.23; 7. Alauna Goodman, AuSable Patriots, 34.98; 8. Anna Plaza, Plattsburgh Hornets, 36.85; 9. Cecilia Didyoung, Moriah Vikings, 37.80; 10. Lillie Dever, Moriah Vikings, 41.45.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
1. Annie Manion, AuSable Patriots, 1:09.73; 2. Savanna Briehl, Plattsburgh Hornets, 1:12.08; 3. Sophie Kabeli, AuSable Patriots, 1:25.82; 4. Lindsay Haner, AuSable Patriots, 1:31.45; 5. Emily Best, Moriah Vikings, 1:34.07; 6. Caitlin Drake, Moriah Vikings, 1:40.01; 7. Shelby Midgett, Plattsburgh Hornets, 1:41.63; 8. Molly Davey, AuSable Patriots, 1:42.01.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
1. Ella Garrow, AuSable Patriots, 58.20; 2. Katharine Roy, AuSable Patriots, 1:04.46; 3. Allie Coupal, Plattsburgh Hornets, 1:04.48; 4. Alleigh Richards, Beekmantown Eagles, 1:08.74; 5. Hannah Tremblay, AuSable Patriots, 1:13.14; 6. Olivia Snow, AuSable Patriots, 1:15.15; 7. Jessica Merrill, Plattsburgh Hornets, 1:20.33; 8. Isabella Giovazzino, Moriah Vikings, 1:21.43; --. Sophie LaValley, Plattsburgh Hornets, DQ.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
1. Alison Silver, Plattsburgh Hornets, 6:12.08; 2. Ashley Brousseau, AuSable Patriots, 6:17.75; 3. Sophie Kabeli, AuSable Patriots, 6:31.48; 4. Abbey Paul, AuSable Patriots, 7:02.56; 5. Layla Garrand, AuSable Patriots, 7:13.47; 6. Caitlin Drake, Moriah Vikings, 7:46.16; 7. Jaylynn Davis, Plattsburgh Hornets, 7:54.22; 8. Loryn Boucher, Moriah Vikings, 8:27.63.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1. AuSable Patriots '' (Alexis Hathaway 11, Annie Manion 8, Ella Garrow 11, Ashley Brousseau 11), 1:48.11; 2. Plattsburgh Hornets '' (Marissa Silver 9, Sophie LaValley 11, Savanna Briehl 12, Alison Silver 12), 1:55.35; 3. Moriah Vikings '' (Jillian McKiernan 10, Teagyn Maness 9, Loryn Boucher 10, Emily Best 9), 2:11.76.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
1. Alexis Hathaway, AuSable Patriots, 1:04.71; 2. Marissa Silver, Plattsburgh Hornets, 1:05.33; 3. Sophie LaValley, Plattsburgh Hornets, 1:12.78; 4. Grace Frank-Calvo, AuSable Patriots, 1:13.42; 5. Grace Coupal, Plattsburgh Hornets, 1:15.97; 6. Olivia Snow, AuSable Patriots, 1:25.77; 7. Teagyn Maness, Moriah Vikings, 1:32.94; 8. Alauna Finlaw, AuSable Patriots, 1:34.08; 9. Lillie Dever, Moriah Vikings, 1:46.53.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
1. Ella Garrow, AuSable Patriots, 1:11.66; 2. Allie Coupal, Plattsburgh Hornets, 1:20.47; 3. Katharine Roy, AuSable Patriots, 1:23.05; 4. Kasey Fuller, Plattsburgh Hornets, 1:23.67; 5. Emma Chase, AuSable Patriots, 1:31.61; 6. Alauna Goodman, AuSable Patriots, 1:35.93; 7. Isabella Giovazzino, Moriah Vikings, 1:40.49; 8. Cecilia Didyoung, Moriah Vikings, 1:48.87; 9. Anna Plaza, Plattsburgh Hornets, 2:05.23.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1. AuSable Patriots '' (Ashley Brousseau 11, Annie Manion 8, Alexis Hathaway 11, Ella Garrow 11), 4:02.66; 2. Plattsburgh Hornets '' (Kasey Fuller 10, Grace Coupal 9, Allie Coupal 9, Sophie LaValley 11), 4:32.80; 3. Moriah Vikings '' (Caitlin Drake 9, Lillie Dever 8, Isabella Giovazzino 10, Cecilia Didyoung 9), 6:11.19.
