AuSable Valley boys, Moriah girls take wins in CVAC bowling

MORIAH — The AuSable Valley boys rolled their way to a win while the Moriah girls took their side of the competition in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling, Friday.
Max Benware and Luke Trombley led the Patriot boys in the win with 545 and 520 series, respectively.
Cayden Muller highlighted the Viking boys with a 451 series.
On the girls side, Sarah Shoobe continued her strong season for Moriah, bowling a team high 465 series. Hannah Slattery was not far behind with a 453 series.
Abigail Perky led the Patriot girls in the loss with a 370 series.
—
Boys
AuSable Valley 4, Moriah 0
MCS- Muller 165-181-451.
AVCS- LaDuke 196-183-519; Devlin 181-449; Luke Trombley 175-191-520; MaxBenware 182-180-183-545.
—
Girls
Moriah 4, AuSable Valley 0
MCS- Shoobe 187-465; H.Slattery 163-180-453; Fuller 136-140-363.
AVCS- Abigail Perky 135-130-370; Church 120-322; Quinn 121-313.
