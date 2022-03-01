CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley, led by Eli Douglas and Aiden Lopez, held Northern Adirondack to just two points in the first quarter, and pushed to a Section VII Class C semifinal win on Tuesday, 63-40.
Douglas led the game with 16 points, while Lopez contributed 14, with each hitting one trey in the win as well. Korvin Dixon was next with eight points while Zander McCabe and Nate Doner tallied seven each.
“Good team win tonight,” Patriots coach Jamie Douglass said. “We came out strong to start the game.”
In the first quarter alone, Lopez scored 10 and Douglas 12 to lead the offense.
“The important thing is we are sharing the ball,” Douglass said. “Not caring who scores but that the team continues to improve everyday. We need to be better today than we were yesterday.”
For the visiting Bobcats, Brady Boulrice led the squad with 12 points, followed by Matt Boulrice with eight. Caleb Damour also netted six points in the loss. Brady Boulrice hit a trio of threes and Alex Burnard recorded one.
“Brady Boulrice had a great night for the Bobcats,” Douglass said. “They have improved throughout the season. They play hard and never give up, a great group of young student athletes.”
Up next, AuSable Valley will face No. 1 seed Moriah in the Class C final, Friday, at 7:45 p.m. in Saranac.
"We look to get back to work tomorrow," Douglass said. "Work hard on the shell defense and get ready for Moriah."
—
AuSable Valley 63, Northern Adirondack 40
AVCS (63)
Kol. Dixon 1-1-3, McCabe 3-1-7, Kor. Dixon 2-4-8, Doner 3-1-7, Garcia 0-2-2, Hart 0-0-0, Matilla 0-0-0, Rein 0-0-0, Inglish 1-0-3, Lopez 6-1-14, Douglas 6-3-16, Murphy 1-1-3, Bombard 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0, Dupuis 0-0-0. Totals: 20-14-63.
NAC (40)
Burnard 1-0-3, Spooner 0-1-1, Murphy 2-0-4, B. Boulerice - 4-1-12, Damour -3-0-6, M. Boulerice 3-2-8, Magoon 1-0-2, King 1-0-2, Carter 0-0-0, Dyer 0-0-0, Benware 1-0-2. Totals: 12-4-40.
Halftime- AVCS, 45-20.
3 point goals- AVCS (3) Lopez, Inglish, Douglas. NAC (4) B. Boulrice 3, Burnard.
MORIAH 65
TICONDEROGA 37
MORIAH — Rowan Swan’s 23-point night propelled the Vikings to a win over the Sentinels.
Bryce Sprague and Riley Demarais each chipped in strong nights as well, recording 13 and 8 points, respectively, while the rest of the team’s scoring was largely spread out.
Moriah’s 44-12 lead going into halftime proved to be enough in the end.
“We got out to an early lead and had a big second quarter,” Viking coach Brian Cross said. “Ti continued to play hard and outscored us in the second half.”
Thomas Montalbano and Braden Perry paced the Ti squad in the loss, recording nine and seven points, respectively.
—
Moriah 65, Ticonderoga 37
Moriah (65)
L. Gilbo 1-0-2, Fleury 1-0-3, B. Olcott 1-0-3, Sargent 0-1-1, K. Gilbo 1-0-2, Pelkey 0-0-0, Allen 1-0-3, Langey 0-0-0, Rohrer 1-1-3, Demarais 4-0-8, Peters 0-0-0, Sprague 5-2-13, D. Olcott 1-0-2, Swan 10-2-23, Valentine 0-0-0, Scoresome 1-0-2. Totals- 27-6-65.
Ticonderoga (37)
Yaw 1-2-5, A.Smith 1-2-4, Montalbano 4-0-9, Molina 0-0-0, Vigliotti 1-1-3, Crammond 0-0-0, Perry 3-0-7, L. Smith 0-1-1, Belden 0-0-0, Stonitsch 1-0-2, Olden 0-0-0, Gijanto 1-0-2, Swajger 1-0-2, Drinkwine 1-0-2. Totals- 14-6-37.
Halftime- Moriah 44-12.
3 point goals- Moriah (5) Fleury, Olcott, Allen, Sprague 2. Ticonderoga (3) Yaw, Montalbano, Perry.
GIRLS
CLASS D
SCHROON LAKE 32
SETON CATHOLIC 25
SCHROON LAKE — The No. 1 seed Schroon Lake kept their success going with a low-scoring win over Seton Catholic, led by Dakotah Cutting’s nine points.
Next up were Kayli Hayden and Brittany Mieras with eight points apiece. Mieras also hit two three-pointers in the win, while Sydi Timmer, Allison Baker and Hayden hit one each.
“Mieras had six steals to go with two very big first half threes for us when nothing was working on offense,” Wildcats coach Jeff Cutting said. “Baker had 12 rebounds and a huge late three-pointer late in the fourth quarter to give us some breathing room.”
Dakotah Cutting scored eight of her nine points in the third quarter, leading the Wildcats to a 13-2 run that put them ahead for good.
For the Knights, Madyson Whalen and Abby Pearl led the team with eight points apiece. Charlotte Hughes netted the team’s only shot from behind the arch.
“Congratulations to Seton on an excellent game and to Coach Briggs who had his team well-prepared and playing with great intensity,” Cutting said.
Next, Schroon Lake will face No. 2 Boquet Valley at Clinton Community College, Saturday, at noon for the Class D championship.
—
Schroon Lake 32, Seton Catholic 25
Schroon Lake (32)
D. Cutting 3-3-9, Timmer 1-0-3, K. Cutting 0-0-0, Emmert 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Hayden 3-1-8, Baker 1-0-3, Shaughnessy 0-1-1, Mieras 3-0-8. Totals: 11-5-32.
Seton Catholic (25)
Hughes 1-0-3, Langlois 1-0-2, Whalen 3-2-8, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Conti 2-0-4, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 3-2-8. Totals: 10-4-25.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 14-11.
3 point goals- Seton (1) Hughes. SL (5) Mieras 2, Timmer, Baker, Hayden.
BOQUET VALLEY 45
KEENE 36
ELIZABETHTOWN — A close battle between the No. 2 and 3 seeds ended with the Griffins, led by Abbey Schwoebel’s 22-point performance, securing a win and a spot in the Class D finals.
Schwoebel also notched the team’s two three-pointers. Next for Boquet Valley was Alessia Caputo with 14 points.
“A hard fought game from start to finish,” Griffins coach Hokey McKinley said. “Schwoebel was held to four points in the first half but found her rhythm in the second half and we hit key free throws down the stretch.”
On Keene’s side, Megan Quinn led the team with 10 points, followed by Haylie Buysse’s nine and Mia Ellis’ eight. Buysse and Marley Harmer each hit a trey in the loss.
“Quinn and Buysse attacked the basket relentlessly and Ellis was consistent in the post area,” McKinley said.
The game was tied at the break, 14-all.
—
Boquet Valley 45, Keene 36
Boquet Valley (45)
Kirkby 0-0-0, Thompson 1-0-2, Monty 0-1-1, Poe 0-0-0, Schwoebel 6-8-22, Lobdell 0-4-4, Reynolds 0-0-0, Pulsifer 1-0-2, Caputo 7-0-14, Denton 0-0-0. Totals: 15-13-45.
Keene (36)
Van Ness 0-0-0, Ellis 4-0-8, Harmer 1-1-4, Buysse 2-4-9, Quinn 2-6-10, Jones 1-0-2, Lawrence 1-1-3. Totals: 11-12-36.
Halftime- Tied, 14-14.
3 point goals- Keene (2) Harmer, Buysse. BV (2) Schwoebel 2.
Commented
