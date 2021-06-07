AuSable Valley, Beekmantown tennis teams win

CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley shut out Northern Adirondack on both sides of its Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis matchup, Monday.
For the boys, who were 4-0 winners, Zane Moussa, Tucker MacDougal and Tristan Laundree led sweep of the singles matches for the Patriot boys, beating Seth King, Izek Guay and Kaleb Guay, respectively.
AuSable Valley won the No. 1 doubles match by forfeit and the No. 2 match was not contested.
On the girls side, which ended with a 3-0 win for the Patriots, Raychell Jerdo and Maggie Meyers won in a close, three-set matches, beating Northern Adirondack’s Emily Brooks and Reese LaFave, respectively.
The Patriots were awarded the No. 3 singles match by forfeit.
Only the No. 1 doubles match was contested for the girls, but the match ended in a draw after the third set had to be called off due to heat.
AuSable Valley’s Katie Peterson and Alyssa Matteau and the Cougars’ Sam Hart and Zanna St. Hilaire split the two sets, with the second set going to a tiebreaker before Hart and St. Hilaire took it.
Boys
AuSable Valley 4, Northern Adirondack 0
Singles
No. 1- Moussa (AVCS) def. King, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2- MacDougal (AVCS) def. I. Guay, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3- Laundree (AVCS) def. K. Guay, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Dorr and Croghan (AVCS) won by forfeit.
No. 2- Not contested.
Girls
AuSable Valley 3, Northern Adirondack 0
Singles
No. 1- Jerdo (AVCS) def. Brooks, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2- Meyers (AVCS) def. LaFave, 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.
No. 3- Alauna Goodman (AVCS) won by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Peterson and Matteau (AVCS) ties Hart and St. Hilaire (NAC), 6-4, 6-6 (5-7), third set wasn’t played due to heat.
No. 2- Not contested.
BEEKMANTOWN 3, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
CHAMPLAIN — Beekmantown eked out wins in some very tight competition with Northeastern Clinton.
The matches did not conclude until about 9 p.m..
In boys singles, the Eagles’ Nate Finley and the Cougars’ Reid LaValley each took their singles matches rather handily, but the No. 3 singles match went to three sets before Beekmantown’s Shawn Secore beat Haven Dragoon.
Both boys’ doubles matches went three sets with at least one set requiring a tiebreaker.
Owen Roberts and Darren Dubois won the No. 1 match for Northeastern Clinton, while Dylan Brown and Jacob Margiera took the No. 2 match for the Eagles.
On the girls side, Luci Brown and Ella Repas got singles wins for Beekmantown, beating Bryn Sample and Dalila Purisic, respectively, while Maggie Sample got the Cougars only singles win, beating Hailey Williams.
In doubles, Cameron Foley took the No. 1 match for Northeastern Clinton, beating Dillon Bronson and Abby Scott.
The No. 2 doubles match opened with a tiebreaker in the first set, but then Beekmantown’s Alexis Provost and Bailey Hewson also took the second set, beating Callie Racine and Brooke Mulverhill.
Boys
Beekmantown 3, Northeastern Clinton 2
Singles
No. 1- Finley (BCS) def. O’Donnell, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2- LaValley (NCCS) def. Berry, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3- Secore (BCS) def. Dragoon 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1- Roberts and Dubois (NCCS) def. B. Curilla and LaBarge, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-2).
No. 2- Brown and Magiera (BCS) def. Gero and Chester, 6-3, 6-3.
Girls
Beekmantown 3, Northeastern Clinton 2
Singles
No. 1- Brown (BCS) def. B. Sample, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2- M. Sample (NCCS) def. Williams, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3- Repas (BCS) def. Purisic, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Foley and Roberts (NCCS) def. Bronson and Scott (BCS), 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2- Provost and Hewson (BCS) def. Racine and Mulverhill (NCCS), 7-6 (7-1), 6-4.
