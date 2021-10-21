CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley proved its relay dominance by a slim margin at the 2021 Relay Carnival on Thursday.
Ella Garrow was on four victorious squads, while Alexis Hathaway, Annie Manion and Ashley Brousseau were part of three different winning quartets, which helped the Patriots come away with a team-best 26 points, followed closely by Plattsburgh High (23) and Moriah (8).
Eight different Hornets were part of at least one first-place relay squad, and the Vikings won one event as well.
Alison Silver and Kasey Fuller were members of three different teams that touched up first for Plattsburgh, and Grace Coupal, Sophie LaValley, Savanna Briehl and Marissa Silver all took part in two different victories.
Moriah's Emily Best, Teagyn Maness, Loryn Boucher and Cecilia Didyoung claimed top honors in the 200-yard freestyle.
Sophie Kabeli, Emma Chase and Katherine Roy all helped secure one victory for AuSable Valley, while Allie Coupal and Shelby Midgett both were part of one victorious team for the Hornets.
—
Team results
AuSable Valley 26, Plattsburgh High 23, Moriah 8
Girls 400 Yard Medley Relay- 1. Patriots 'A' (Hathaway, Alexis , Garrow, Ella , Manion, Annie , Brousseau, Ashley ), 4:36.60; 2. Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Silver, Marissa , Coupal, Allie, Briehl, Savanna , Silver, Alison ), 4:57.95; 3. Moriah Vikings 'A' (Dever, Lillie , Didyoung, Cecilia , Drake, Caitlin , Boucher, Loryn ), 6:42.41; --. Patriots 'B' (Snow, Olivia , Goodman, Alauna , Paul, Abbey , Tremblay, Hannah), X6:16.96; --. Plattsburgh Hornets 'B' (Plaza, Anna , Merrill, Jessica , Richards, Alleigh , Trombley, Megan ), XDQ.
Girls 400 Yard Individual Medley Relay- 1. Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Coupal, Grace , Fuller, Kasey , LaValley, Sophie , Silver, Alison ), 5:05.34; 2. Patriots 'A' (Chase, Emma , Frank-Calvo, Grace , Kabeli, Sophie , Roy, Katherine ), 5:16.35; --. Patriots 'B' (Howard, Autumn , Snow, Olivia , Haner, Lindsay , Davey, Molly ), X6:34.68; --. Moriah Vikings 'A' (Maness, Teagyn , Best, Emily , Giovazzino, Isabella , Boucher, Loryn ), DQ.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay- 1. Patriots 'A' (Brousseau, Ashley , Manion, Annie , Hathaway, Alexis , Garrow, Ella ), 1:53.23; 2. Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Midgett, Shelby , Coupal,Grace , Davis, Jaylynn , LaValley, Sophie ), 2:07.28; --. Plattsburgh Hornets 'B' (Scott, Emily , Merrill, Jessica , Trombley, Megan , Richards, Alleigh ), X2:24.04; --. Patriots 'B' (Paul, Abbey , Tremblay, Hannah , Goodman, Alauna , Stanley, Lora-Phoenix ), X2:38.52.
Girls 200 Yard Butterfly Relay- 1. Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Coupal, Allie , Midgett, Shelby , Briehl, Savanna, Silver, Alison ), 2:16.46; 2. Patriots 'A' (Davey, Molly , Frank-Calvo, Grace , Manion, Annie , Hathaway, Alexis ), 2:18.18; 3. Moriah Vikings 'A' (Drake, Caitlin , Best, Emily , Maness, Teagyn , Giovazzino, Isabella ), 3:01.20; --. Patriots 'B' (Garrand, Layla , Haner, Lindsay , Finlaw, Alauna , Howard, Autumn ), X3:00.59.
Girls 500 Yard Crescendo Relay- 1. Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Silver, Alison , Fuller, Kasey , Silver, Marissa , Briehl, Savanna ), 5:46.64; 2. Patriots 'A' (Brousseau, Ashley , Kabeli, Sophie , Chase, Emma , Roy, Katherine ), 5:59.64; 3. Moriah Vikings 'A' (Drake, Caitlin , Giovazzino, Isabella , Dever, Lillie , Didyoung, Cecilia ), 7:43.48; --. Patriots 'B' (Paul, Abbey , Garrand, Layla , Tremblay, Hannah , Finlaw, Alauna ), X6:46.45; --. Plattsburgh Hornets 'B' (Richards, Alleigh , Merrill, Jessica , Scott, Emily , Plaza, Anna ), X7:04.57.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle First Year Varsity Relay- 1. Moriah Vikings 'A' (Best, Emily , Maness, Teagyn , Boucher, Loryn , Didyoung, Cecilia ), 2:18.44; 2. Patriots 'A' (Garrand, Layla , Kabeli, Sophie, Paul, Abbey , Haner, Lindsay ), 2:18.83; 3. Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Davis, Jaylynn , Scott, Emily , ), 2:44.92; --. Patriots 'B' (Howard, Autumn , Stanley, Lora-Phoenix , Finlaw, Alauna , ), X3:01.51.
Girls 200 Yard Backstroke Relay- 1. Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Coupal, Grace , Fuller, Kasey , LaValley, Sophie , Silver, Marissa ), 2:12.99; 2. Patriots 'A' (Chase, Emma , Roy, Katherine , Snow, Olivia , Frank-Calvo, Grace ), 2:28.70; 3. Moriah Vikings 'A' (Dever, Lillie , Maness, Teagyn , Boucher, Loryn , Drake, Caitlin ), 3:00.98; --. Plattsburgh Hornets 'B' (Plaza, Anna , Davis, Jaylynn , Trombley, Megan , Scott, Emily ), X3:09.96; --. Patriots 'B' (Garrand, Layla , Davey, Molly , Howard, Autumn , Stanley, Lora-Phoenix ), X3:13.05.
Girls 200 Yard Breaststroke Relay- 1. Patriots 'A' (Garrow, Ella , Kabeli, Sophie , Chase, Emma , Roy, Katherine), 2:36.15; --. Patriots 'B' (Goodman, Alauna , Haner, Lindsay , Davey, Molly, Snow, Olivia ), X3:28.82; --. Moriah Vikings 'A' (McKiernan, Jillian , Giovazzino, Isabella , Best, Emily , Didyoung, Cecilia ), DQ; --. Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Midgett, Shelby , Coupal, Grace , Fuller, Kasey , Coupal, Allie), DQ.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay- 1. Patriots 'A' (Manion, Annie , Brousseau, Ashley , Hathaway, Alexis , Garrow, Ella ), 4:04.82; 2. Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (LaValley, Sophie , Briehl, Savanna , Coupal, Allie , Silver, Marissa ), 4:22.63; --. Plattsburgh Hornets 'B' (Merrill, Jessica , Trombley, Megan , Plaza, Anna , Richards, Alleigh ), X5:42.52.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.