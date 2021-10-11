AuSable tops Saranac Lake, sets up showdown with Moriah

SARANAC LAKE — AuSable Valley proved to be an opportunistic football team on Saturday on the way to claiming a 27-7 victory to spoil Saranac Lake’s homecoming day at Wilson Raymond Field.
The Patriots turned two Red Storm turnovers into touchdowns to grab a 13-0 edge at halftime and then controlled the game with a ball-control ground attack after intermission and tacked on two more touchdowns in the final quarter to improve to 3-1 in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference.
With the win, AuSable Valley set itself up for a showdown between the league’s top Class D teams when it hosts unbeaten Moriah under the lights Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Saranac Lake suffered from mistakes and an inability to stop the run as it dropped to 3-2.
Although AuSable Valley only completed three passes on the day, the Patriots running game was more than adequate as they piled up 320 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Eli Douglas led the charge with 172 yards and two scores on 16 carries. Tanner Furnia also surpassed the century mark with 104 yards and one touchdown on 12 attempts. Carson Garcia, who has been alternating at quarterback with Douglas, also ran for a touchdown.
“We definitely ran the ball well,” AuSable Valley head coach Kyle Nolan said. “Our offensive line – I can’t expect any more out of them with what they did today. They got off the ball well and gave us lanes, and we hit them. We thought we could get to the outside. That was our game plan, and we got to the outside.”
Saranac Lake actually got off to a decent start, despite allowing AuSable Valley gain ground on the game’s opening possession. The Patriots' offense got going from its own 48 and picked up 30 yards before Saranac Lake’s defense stiffened to get the ball back on downs. Starting at its own 22, the Red Storm offense drove all the way to AuSable’s 16 before quarterback Brady Roberts fumbled while being sacked, and Noah Prentiss recovered. With the ball at their own 34, the Patriots mounted an eight-play march capped off on a five-yard touchdown run by Douglas on the last play of the opening quarter. Addie Stanley followed with the conversion kick for a 7-0 Patriots lead.
Saranac Lake’s second fumble came midway through the second quarter and gave AuSable Valley the ball near midfield. The Patriots then drove 51 yards in six plays with Furnia reaching the end zone on a 32 yard run. Stanley missed the kick, leaving her team on top 13-0 with 2:16 remaining in the half.
The Patriots had one more chance to put points on the board before halftime after they recovered the kickoff at Saranac Lake’s 43 following their second touchdown. The opportunity, however, ended with Stanley’s 36-yard field goal attempt sailing just wide of the left goal post.
The teams played a scoreless third quarter, although AuSable Valley nearly tacked on three more points on another Stanley field goal try, which this time was a 29-yarder that bounced off the left post.
AuSable Valley increased its lead to 20-0 with 56 seconds gone in the fourth quarter on an eight-yard touchdown scamper by Douglas that capped off a nine-play, 64 yard drive.
Saranac Lake answered with its lone touchdown of the game on the next possession, marching 60 yards in eight plays with Carter Hewitt reaching the end zone from the two-yard line with 8:12 left in the game. The Patriots took just two offense plays to squash any hopes of a Red Storm comeback. On the first play Douglas rambled 57 yards to reach Saranac Lake’s one-yard line, and on the next snap, Garcia was in the end zone. Stanley followed with her third successful point-after kick of the afternoon to make the final score 27-7.
“We just made too many mistakes,” a frustrated Red Storm coach Eric Bennet said after the game. “We’re continuing to turn the ball over too much. We had three turnovers in the first half, and you can’t win ball games that way.”
Hewitt, a junior, led Saranac Lake in rushing with 92 yards on 17 carries. Roberts completed seven of 19 passing attempts for 94 yards. The Red Storm finished with 236 yards off offense.
“I thought our defense played decent, but they were on the field too much,” Bennett continued. “We couldn’t string drives together. Hats off to AuSable. They had a nice game plan. They attacked our perimeter. They checked a lot of plays on offense to get to the outside and took advantage of their speed in space.”
The Patriots dropped to a Class D squad this season, and will most likely be facing Moriah two more times this fall, starting with Friday’s CVAC game in Clintonville. After Saturday’s win, Nolan told his players they have two big goals ahead, and those are beating the Vikings twice.
“Obviously, they have good athletes all over the place,” Nolan said. “They have aggressive kids. We’ll do the best we can to get ready for them, and we’re going to come after them.”
Saranac Lake is next scheduled to play Plattsburgh on the road Saturday starting at 2 p.m.
—
AuSable Valley 27, Saranac Lake 7
AV 7 6 0 14 — 27
SL 0 0 7 0 — 7
Scoring
First Quarter
AV- Douglas 5 run (Stanley kick), 12:00
Second Quarter
AV- Furnia 32 run (Kick missed), 9:44
Fourth Quarter
AV- Douglas 8 run (Stanley kick), :54
SL- Hewitt 2 run (Faubert kick), 3:48
AV- Garcia 1 run (Stanley kick), 4:21
Individual Statistics
Rushing
AV- Furnia 12-104 TD, Douglas 16-173 2TDs, Bola 7-15, Doner 2-10, Prentiss 1-4, Garcia 2-1 TD, No. 47 2-12, LaDuke 1-(-1). Totals: 43-320 4TDs.
SL- Santiago 2-28, Hewitt 17-92 TD, Roberts 6-(-1), Hathaway 4-23, Mitchell 1-1. Totals: 30-142 TD.
Passing
AV- Douglas 2-2-0-63, Garcia 1-5-0-28. Totals: 3-7-0-91.
SL- Roberts 7-19-0-94.
Receiving
AV- Prentiss 1-5, Garcia 1-29, Doner 1-34.
SL- Kratts 1-19, Darrah 2-12, Faubert 2-50, Ni. Munn 2-13.
