AuSable swimmers beat Moriah in Friday meet

MORIAH — AuSable Valley’s swimmers won nine of eleven events in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action against Moriah, Friday.
Those wins included all of the relay events, with Molly Davey, Alauna Goodman, Annie Manion and Hannah Tremblay winning the 200 medley; Davey, Emma Chase, Abbey Paul and Hannah Tremblay winning the 200 freestyle; and Sophie Kabeli, Olivia Snow, Paul and Chase winning the 400 freestyle.
The Vikings’ event wins came in the 100 freestyle with Teagyn Maness finishing in 1:20.54, and in the 100 breaststroke with Isabella Giovazzino finishing in 1:42.25.
AuSable Valley’s Chase also won the 200 and 500 freestyle events, Kabeli won the 200 individual medley, and Tremblay won the 50 freestyle.
Paul and Snow each secured another win for the Patriots as well, winning the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, respectively.
AuSable Valley 102, Moriah 55
200 medley relay- 1, AVCS (Davey, Goodman, Manion, Tremblay), 2:38.75. 2, MCS (Boucher, Giovazzino, Drake, Dever), 2:53.44. 3, AVCS.
200 freestyle- 1, Chase, AVCS, 2:41.97. 2, Paul, AVCS, 2:36.19. 3, Drake, MCS, 3:08.19.
200 individual medley- 1, Kabeli, AVCS, 3:01.2. 2, Haner, AVCS, 3:26.24. 3, Maness, MCS, 3:38.02. 4, Giovazzino, MCS, 3:46.10.
50 freestyle- 1, Tremblay, AVCS, 34.29. 2, Boucher, MCS, 35.69. 3, Goodman, AVCS, 38.53
4, Didyoung, MCS, 39.19.
100 butterfly- 1, Paul, AVCS, 1:38.30. 2, Drake, MCS, 1:43.69. 3, Finlaw, AVSC, 1:55.26.
100 freestyle- 1, Maness, MCS, 1:20.54. 2, Snow, AVCS, 1:20.64. 3, Dever, MCS, 1:26.59. 4, Haner, AVCS, 1:29.31.
500 freestyle- 1, Chase, AVCS, 6:48.66. 2, Finlaw, AVCS, 8:14.28. 3, Boucher, MCS, 8:41.63.
200 freestyle relay- 1, AVCS (Davey, Chase, Paul, Tremblay) 2:19.87. 2, MCS (Didyoung, Drake, Giovazzino, Boucher), 2:33.35. 3, AVCS, 2:40.68.
100 backstroke- 1, Snow, AVCS, 1:32.34. 2, Maness, MCS, 1:34.75. 3, Dever, MCS, 1:46.12.
100 breaststroke- 1, Giovazzino, MCS, 1:42.25. 2, Goodman, AVCS, 1:44.32. 3, Davey, AVCS, 1:56.17. 4, Didyoung, MCS, 2:03.44.
400 freestyle relay- 1, AVCS (Kabeli, Snow, Paul, Chase), 4:45.56. 2, AVCS (Hathaway, Brousseau, Manion, Davey) 5:06.79.
