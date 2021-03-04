AuSable sweeps PHS bowlers

PLATTSBURGH — Thursday was a great day for the AuSable Valley bowling teams as both the boys and girls swept Plattsburgh High, 4-0.
In the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys competition, three different members of the Patriots finished with series above 600.
Josh Eaton recorded the match-high game with a 227 for AuSable Valley and notched a 603 series.
Conner LaDuke (611) and Jeffery Miller (601) also finished with the top series in the Patriot lineup.
Evan Rundall had a stellar triple to lead the Hornets with a 194-209-211-614 round.
Breanna Lacy's 556 series paced the AuSable Valley girls, and Madison Tromblee (177), Sabrina Robare (139) and Korey LaBombard (119) all had at least one great frame to help the Patriots to the win.
Scotlyn McCormick (375), Madison Briggs (291) and Kaylee Crossley (297) all finished with series above or close to 300 to boost the Hornets.
Girls
AuSable Valley 4, Plattsburgh High 0
AVCS- Conner LaDuke 206-214-191-611, Josh Eaton 227-170-206-603, Jeffery Miller 201-203-197-601, Luke Tombley 160-168-240-568, Max Benware 209-124-136-469.
PHS- Evan Rundall 194-209-211-614, Josh Sharp102-101-64-267.
Boys
AuSable Valley 4, Plattsburgh High 0
AVCS- Breanna Lacy 193-192-171-556, Madison Tromblee 137-155-177-463, Sabrina Robare 102-119-139-360, Korey LaBombard 77-119-70-266.
PHS- Scotlyn McCormick 118-133-124-375, Madison Briggs 88-117-86-291, Kaylee Crossley 92-117-88-297.
