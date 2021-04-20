AuSable sweeps NAC

ELLENBURG — AuSable Valley set the tone early with a dominant first set victory and held off Northern Adirondack the rest of the way for a 3-0 win, Tuesday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball.
Makayla Rock shared the wealth well with 26 assists to help the Patriots, and Abby Sawyer notched a double-double thanks to 12 points and 10 kills in addition to five aces.
AuSable Valley came away with a 25-13 win in the first set before 25-22 and 25-21 victories in the second and third frames.
Bela Perez totaled a team-high 10 digs for the winners, and Isabella Joy (9) and Lexie Prins (8) combined for 17 kills.
For the Bobcats, Elyse Hogan (12) and Morgan Lawrence (10) combined for 22 digs.
Northern Adirondack coach Elizabeth Brown said a lack of communication as well as some serving errors proved to be costly for her squad and will need to be worked on in practice.
"Trying to find a dynamic that works for us in such a short season has proven to be difficult for us," Brown said.
"Morgan Lawrence filled every stats category tonight with a strong performance at the net and receiving hard hits. Elyse Hogan was strong in the back row with 12 digs. Elyssa Desotelle and Chelsea Tanzer worked hard on the court and to bring the energy up for the team tonight."
Lawrence finished with four points, three aces, seven kills, two blocks and one assist in addition to her 10 digs.
Allie Barber accounted for seven Bobcat assists.
—
AuSable Valley 3, Northern Adirondack 0
25-13, 25-22, 25-21
AVCS- Douglas 1 Point, 5 Kills, 2 Digs; Joy 6 Points, 9 Kills, 1 Assist, 4 Digs; Pelkey 1 Dig; Perez 10 Digs; Pridell 4 Points, 1 Dig; Prins 2 Points, 8 Kills, 2 Assists, 5 Digs, 1 Block; Rock 8 Points, 26 Assists, 3 Digs; Sawyer 12 Points, 5 Aces, 10 Kills, 1 Assist, 2 Digs, 1 Block; Tedford 1 Point, 2 Digs; Tromblee 7 Points, 4 Aces, 2 Kills, 1 Dig.
NAC- Hogan 3 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 12 digs; Guay 1 point, 1 assist, 1 dig; Dominic 1 dig; Poupore 2 points, 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig; Barber 6 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 7 assists, 5 digs; Ma. Lawrence 1 point; Desotelle 3 points, 1 ace, 1 assist, 5 digs; Mo. Lawrence 4 points, 3 aces, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 10 digs; Tanzer 3 points, 1 ace, 5 assists, 3 digs.
