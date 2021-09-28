AuSable, Plattsburgh draw; Boquet wins in OT

PLATTSBURGH — Both teams scored a second-half goal Tuesday night as AuSable Valley and Plattsburgh High battled to a 1-all overtime tie in Northern Soccer League boys action.
Korvin Dixon gave the Patriots the lead with a shot from the left of the 18-yard box at 15:46, and Jack Ferris answered for the Hornets three minutes later from just inside the 18-yard box.
Scott LaMountain finished with 12 saves in the Patriots' nets and Dalton Tahy had four stops for the Hornets.
“The AuSable Valley keeper made three remarkable saves in the first half to keep us off the board,” PHS coach Chris Larose said. “Both teams played hard, and this was a game of missed opportunities.
“It was also PHS Senior Night. The four seniors recognized were Nick Bula, Peter Wylie, Lukas Goerlitz and Griffin Ovios.”
—
AuSable Valley 1, Plattsburgh 1, OT
AuSable Valley 0 1 0 0 — 1
Plattsburgh 0 1 0 0 — 1
Second half- 1, AVCS, Kor. Dixon (Lowther), 15:46. 2, PHS, Ferris (Mulligan), 18:46.
Shots- PHS, 13-5.
Saves- LaMountain, AVCS, 12, Tahy, PHS, 4.
BOQUET VALLEY 1
LAKE PLACID 0, OT
WESTPORT — Braden Liberi's goal at 1:51 of the first overtime lifted the Griffins to a hard-earned victory over the Blue Bombers.
Ben Burdo assisted on the game-winning goal.
Both goaltenders — the Griffins' Beckham Egglefield and the Blue Bombers' John Armstrong — finished with six saves.
“It was a very evenly-played game, and both teams had chances throughout,” Boquet Valley coach Evan George said. “Both keepers had strong games in net.
“I'm proud of our guys for working hard from beginning to end. That hard work kept us in position for Braden and Ben to combine on for a real excellent goal to get the win.”
—
Boquet Valley 1, Lake Placid 0, OT
Lake Placid 0 0 0 — 0
Boquet Valley 0 0 1 — 1
First overtime- 1, BV, B. Liberi (Burdo), 1:51.
Shots- Boquet Valley 9, Lake Placid 6.
Saves- Armstrong, LPCS, 6. Egglefield, BV, 6.
CHAZY 2
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
CHAZY — Reagan Dudyak and Jeremy Juneau scored second-half goals to send the Eagles to their victory over the Bobcats.
Dudyak opened the scoring 1:16 into the second half and Juneau's insurance goal came with 9:52 remaining in regulation.
The shutout went to Zane Stevens who made three saves. Tim Stickney stopped 12 shots for NAC.
“I was very pleased with my team's performance tonight,” Chazy coach Rob McAuliffe said. “NAC is a well-coached and organized team. Coach (Damien) Nevader always has them playing well this time of year.
“We knew we had a tough game in front of us tonight, and we played hard to come away with a hard-fought win.”
—
Chazy 2, NAC 0
NAC 0 0 — 0
Chazy 0 2 — 2
Second half- 1, CCRS, Dudyak (LaBarge), 1:16. 2, CCRS, J. Juneau (Gonyo), 31:08.
Shots- Chazy, 16-3.
Saves- Stickney, NAC, 12. Stevens, NAC, 3.
SARANAC 2
BEEKMANTOWN 0
SARANAC — James Bova's goal at 11:18 of the first half put the Chiefs ahead to stay.
Mason Brown tallied in the second half at 15:48 to give Saranac a two-goal cushion.
Branden Ashley turned away six shots to post the shutout in net, and Rocco Golden made 13 saves for the Eagles.
“We played a solid game of team soccer tonight against a very good opponent,” Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said.
“Our younger players are starting to contribute more and more each game. And the senior leadership continues to be there.”
—
Saranac 2, Beekmantown 0
Beekmantown 0 0 — 0
Saranac 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, SCS, Bova (Harkness), 11:18.
Second half- 2, SCS, Brown (Buckley), 15:48.
Shots- Saranac, 18-8.
Saves- Golden, BCS, 13. Ashley, SCS, 6.
GIRLS
MORIAH 2
LAKE PLACID 0
TICONDEROGA — Amelia Kazlo's goal with 1:42 left in the first half would prove to be all the Vikings would need.
Dava Marcil then added an insurance marker midway through the second half to complete the scoring.
The shutout in net went to Hannah Gaddor who made 13 stops. Brooklyn Huffman finished with 19 saves for the Blue Bombers.
—
Moriah 2, Lake Placid 0
Lake Placid 0 0 — 0
Moriah 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, MCS, Kazlo, 38:18.
Second half- 2, MCS, Marcil, 20:58.
Shots- Moriah, 28-13.
Saves- Huffman, LPCS, 19. Gaddor, MCS, 13.
MONDAY
WILLSBORO 11
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 1
WILLSBORO — Jenna Ford poured in five goals in the Warriors' win.
Lexi Nolette and Gabby Marble added two goals each, while Tekla Fine-Lease and Dakota Harrison netted one apiece for Willsboro, which bolted out to a 6-0 halftime lead.
Anna Strader put the Orange on the scoreboard with just 1:06 remaining in the contest.
—
Willsboro 11, Indian Lake/Long Lake 1
IL/LL 0 1 — 1
Willsboro 6 5 — 11
First half- 1, WICS, Nolette (Lobdell), 3:10. 2, WICS, Fine-Lease (Becker), 10:56. 3, WICS, Ford, 13:10. 4, WICS, Ford (Nolette), 14:18. 5, WICS, Nolette (Harrison), 31:00. 6, WICS, Ford (Lobdell), 32:00.
Second half- 7, WICS, Marble, 3:20. 8, WICS, Ford (Sucharzewski), 4:17. 9, WICS, Marble (Lobdell), 6:00. 10, WICS, Harrison, 7:20. 11, WICS, Ford (Harrison), 17:00. 12, IL/LL, Strader (Lamos), 38:54.
Shots- Willsboro, 33-13.
Saves- Liddle, IL/LL, 19. Bruno, WICS, 6.
