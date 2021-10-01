AuSable pitches shutout against Saranac

PLATTSBURGH — AuSable Valley’s defense led the way.
The Patriots (2-1) never let Saranac (0-4) get rolling and came away with a 27-0 win, Friday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football.
Eli Douglas scored touchdowns in a variety of ways as he found the end zone on interception and punt returns as well as a fumble recovery in the end zone and a traditional rushing score.
Douglas helped lead an AuSable Valley defense that welcomed back Nate Donor to the linebacker position, and Doner’s presence made a difference.
“To have Nate Doner back is a game-changer,” Douglas said. “He is one of the top linebackers in the league. His presence and energy brings everything together. Carson Garcia had a great game, and everyone from the line to corners and safeties had a great game.”
Douglas started off the game with a 21-yard interception return just 2:36 into the first quarter to get the Patriots out ahead.
He then scored on a 13-yard run with 8:10 remaining before halftime.
A 13-0 lead certainly was not insurmountable for the Chiefs, but with the way their offense was failing to get in a flow, the deficit seemed much higher.
“Saranac is a good football team that feeds off momentum,” Douglas said. “I think we did a great job against them. Out there on defense, it’s the happiest I have ever been in a game.”
The second half got out to a sluggish start, but right toward the end, the Chiefs got a big lift when their defense came up with a huge goal-line stand to turn AuSable Valley over on downs.
Saranac took over on its own 1-yard line, and things crumbled from there.
The Chiefs fumbled a snap that Douglas recovered in the end zone for a touchdown to up the Patriots’ advantage with 33.5 seconds left in the third quarter.
Douglas found the end zone on a 46-yard punt return early in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring.
“There were some things we need to clean up that were rusty, but our offensive line got off the ball great, which allowed us to do a lot of things,” AuSable Valley coach Kyle Nolan said. “I was real proud of our defense, too.”
Douglas (52) and Tanner Furnia (41) combined for 93 rushing yards to lead the Patriots.
Douglas finished with two picks, and Garcia also grabbed an interception to help propel the defense.
Noah Prentiss led AuSable Valley with one catch for 17 yards.
Saranac mustered just 53 yards of total offense, and Hunter Devins accounted for 32 of those yards on the ground.
Ryan Devins added a 21-yard reception for the Chiefs’ biggest passing play of the night.
In Week 5, the Patriots visit Saranac Lake, and Saranac hosts Plattsburgh High. Both games are slated for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“We just have to keep it going and keep taking things one game at a time,” Nolan said. “We are onto Saranac Lake and just want to keep climbing up the ladder one step at a time.”
AuSable Valley 27, Saranac 0
SCS 0 0 0 0 — 0
AVC 7 6 7 7 — 27
First Quarter
AVCS- Douglas 21 interception return (Stanley kick), 9:24.
Second Quarter
AVCS- Douglas 13 run (kick missed), 8:10.
Third Quarter
AVCS- Douglas 1 fumble recovery (Stanley kick), 33.5.
Fourth Quarter
AVCS- Douglas 46 punt return (Stanley kick), 9:54.
Individual Statistics
Rushing
SCS- H. Devins 23-30; R. Revins 2-10; Hamel 1-2; DeAngelo 6-(-10). Totals: 32-32.
AVC- Douglas 8-52, TD; Furnia 1-41 ; Prentiss 3-11; Bola 3-4; Garcia 1-(-1); Mattila 1-(-1); #47 2-(-4). Totals: 19-102, TD.
Passing
SCS- DeAngelo 3-6-3-21; H. Devins 0-2-0-0. Totals: 3-8-3-21.
AVC- Douglas 3-10-0-23.
Receiving
SCS- R. Devins 1-21; H. Devins 2-0.
AVC- Prentiss 1-17; Mattila 1-10; Furnia 1-(-6).
Interceptions
AVC- Douglas 2, TD; Garcia.
