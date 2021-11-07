AuSable gets over regional hurdle to reach final four

MECHANICVILLE — Jillian Bezio watched the ball land ahead of her on a breakaway, with nothing but the goalkeeper standing between her and the net.
“Oh, don’t miss this, don’t miss this,” she repeated to herself.
Bezio beat the goalkeeper to the ball and chipped it past for the go-ahead goal, propelling AuSable Valley to a 2-1 win over Schoharie in a NYSPHSAA Class C girls soccer regional final at Mechanicville High School.
“I made it my job, I need to finish this,” Bezio said. “I need to do this for my team, myself, my family, and I watched it go in the back of the net. My life flashed before my eyes, I was like, ‘Yes!’ Probably one of the best moments of my life was finishing that goal and doing it with this specific team.
“This team is my family.”
After falling in the regional final the past two seasons, the Patriots (15-4-1) advanced to next Saturday’s state semifinals and will play Notre Dame of Section IV. The winner will advance to the championship the following day.
“It feels amazing. These girls deserve it,” AuSable Valley coach Lindsey Douglas said. “They were well-prepared for this game, and I am just so unbelievably proud of them. They played together. As a team they believed in each other — they put their team first all season long. They deserve this, 100 percent.”
AuSable Valley headed into the second half trailing 1-0, the Patriots evened it up after Addie Stanley headed in a well-placed corner kick from Kamryn Bezio with less than four minutes off the clock.
“If anyone is going to finish that, Addie’s going to finish it because my sister (Kamryn), she can put those balls right there. She’s got a beautiful kick. Addie finishes those every single time,” Jillian Bezio said. “I remember standing there, and I saw it go over my head. I was like, I can’t jump that high. Addie just swoops in.”
Four minutes later, Lilley Keyser’s pass set up Jillian Bezio for the game winner.
“I was thinking in my head, ‘Oh, don’t miss this, don’t miss this – this could be a winning goal, or you could shank it and it could change the whole entire aspect of the game,’” Jillian Bezio said.
“It was incredible,” Douglas said. “That’s the game we’re used to playing, a very finesse game.”
AuSable Valley held a 13-6 edge in shots against Schoharie. Jasmyne Allen made three saves for the Patriots, and Maddy Bland had seven for Schoharie.
Both teams fought a mostly even first half until University of Hartford-bound Katie Krohn — Section II girls’ soccer all-time leading goal scorer — beat a triple team and fired off a hard, low shot. Allen made the initial stop, but the ball spun over her head and into the back of the net to put Schoharie ahead, 1-0, with 12 minutes left in the first half.
“I think there’s nothing we could do about that. [Krohn] is a great player. If we were going to give up one goal against her, that’s fine. She’s used to scoring six goals a game, so I think Addie [Stanley] did a phenomenal job shutting her down.”
—
AuSable Valley 2, Schoharie 1
AVC 0 2 – 2
SCH 1 0 – 1
First half- 1, S, Krohn, 12:26.
Second half- 2, AVCS, Stanley (K. Bezio), 35:15. 3, AVCS, J. Bezio (Keyser), 31:40.
Shots- AuSable Valley 13-6.
Saves- Bland, S, 7. Allen, AVCS, 3.
