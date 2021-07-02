AuSable Forks Fast-Pitch Tournament postponed

AUSABLE FORKS — The Organizers of the 59th annual AuSable Forks Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament, originally scheduled for Friday, July 9 through 11 had to make the unfortunate decision last week to postpone the internationally known classic mostly due to the Canadian border shutdown extended for another month.
Tournament spokesperson Randy Douglas said the tournament committee met last week and came to the conclusion that after having to cancel last year’s event that they had to come up with another plan of action.
Tournament officials did not want to put on the tournament classic this year without the top world class competitors able to participate due to the border closing extended again recently.
"It’s a very frustrating situation, however, we have come up with a plan that will hopefully satisfy fast-pitch fans for this year leading into the start of a huge planning celebration of the 60th annual tournament scheduled for July 8-10, 2022," Tournament Director Adam Coolidge said.
So for 2021, the tournament committee and the local fast-pitch league have joined forces to have a special league doubleheader on Friday, July 9 ,2021.
At 6:30 p.m., Clinton Abstract will take on Atlas, and following that contest, Northline Utility will take on Thwaits Excavating.
During these two AuSable Forks Fast-Pitch League contests, the Dogfather food truck and Mr. Ding-A-Ling ice cream shop will be available for all food service needs.
Also, the league and tournament officials have decided to merge the 59th annual softball classic with the 10th annual John Nixon Memorial Tournament starting on Friday, July 30, through Sunday, Aug. 1, for this year only.
For this tournament date, the 59th annual player and team awards will be given out at the conclusion of the John Nixon Memorial Tournament and the normal dedication of the tournament will take place on the Friday evening at 6 p.m. before the first two games of the tournament Friday, July 30.
"Hopefully these two events this year will satisfy everyone’s needs for some classic fast-pitch softball," Coolidge said.
The planning will continue throughout this year and 2022 for the 60th annual event.
Douglas said huge plans are being pieced together by the planning committee to make the 60th anniversary a huge success with a fireworks display, announcement of the formation of a AuSable Forks Fast-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame, along with many of the top world players returning to participate
Douglas concluded saying this tournament normally is a huge economic boost for all local businesses in AuSable Forks, as for most of them, the annual tournament weekend is their busiest weekend of the year, and it's saddening that these decisions had to be made.
Coolidge said the economic impact from this local classic is felt from Lake Placid to Plattsburgh, and unfortunately, the pandemic has played havoc with all original scheduled events.
The tournament committee is committed to keeping the AuSable Forks Fast-Pitch Classic alive and well for years to come.
