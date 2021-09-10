AuSable comes out on top at swimming invitational

CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley's girls swimmers walked away with the team win at the Section VII Invitational hosted by the Patriots.
Annie Manion put forward a dominant performance for AuSable, winning the 200 freestyle, taking second in the 100 butterfly, and racing as a part of the victorious 200 freestyle relay team and the second-place 400 freestyle relay team.
Alexis Hathaway had some strong individual performances of her own for the Patriots, winning the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle.
Marissa and Alison Silver and Allie and Grace Coupal all had strong nights for the second-place Plattsburgh squad, with each girl playing a part in first place finishes in four events
—
AuSable Valley 504, Plattsburgh High 418, Moriah 121
200 medley relay- 1, PHS (LaValley, A. Coupal, Briehl, M. Silver), 2:11.90. 2, AVCS "A" (Greene, Chase, Garrand, Brousseau), 2:29.26. 3, AVCS "B" (Frank-Calvo, Goodman, Davey, Tremblay), 2:42.09. 4. MCS (Boucher, Giovazzino, Drake, O'Connor), 2:58.54. 5, PHS "B" (Scott, Midgett, Plaza, Trombley), 3:01.16. 6. AVCS "C" (Howard, Haner, Snow, Phoenix-Stanley), 3:33.82.
200 freestyle- 1, Manion, AVCS, 2:24.16. 2, G. Coupal, PHS, 2:31.86. 3, Roy, AVCS, 2:35.83. 4, Richards, PHS, 2:41.78. 5, Paul, AVCS, 2:56.97. 6, Tremblay, AVCS, 3:00.33. 7, Davis, PHS, 3:00.42. 8, O'Connor, MCS, 3:28.44.
200 individual medley- 1, Hathaway, AVCS, 2:32.82. 2. A. Silver, PHS, 2:34.51; 3, Emma Chase, AVCS, 2:51.95. 4, LaValley, PHS, 2:52.64. 5, Robidoux, PHS, 3:09.29. 6, Giovazzino, MCS, 3:39.35. 7, Snow, AVCS, 3:55.07. DQ, Garrand, AVCS.
50 freestyle- 1, M. Silver, PHS, 27.32. 2, Briehl, PHS, 28.82. 3, Brousseau, AVCS, 29.07. 4, Greene, AVCS, 30.92. 5, Midgett, PHS, 33.65. 6, Davis, PHS, 34.43. 7, Boucher, MCS, 35.42. 8, Hull, AVCS, 37.31. 9, Dever, MCS, 40.63. 10, Haner, AVCS, 40.88.
100 butterfly- 1, A. Silver, PHS, 1:12.92. 2, Manion, AVCS, 1:15.00. 3, Briehl, PHS, 1:16.53. 4, Drake, MCS, 1:43.81. 5, Davey, AVCS, 1:46.80. 6, Finlaw, AVCS, 1:56.68.
100 freestyle- 1, Hathaway, AVCS, 1:00.21. 2, A. Coupal, PHS, 1:07.82. 3, G. Coupal, PHS, 1:09.69. 4, Frank-Calvo, AVCS, 1:11.25. 5, Tremblay, AVCS, 1:19.68. 6, Boucher, MCS, 1:21.65. 7, Plaza, PHS, 1:24.98. 8, Dever, MCS, 1:31.27. 9. Haner, AVCS, 1:31.79.
500 freestyle- 1, Fuller, PHS, 6:41.60. 2, Brousseau, AVCS, 6:46.84. 3, LaValley, PHS, 7:03.64. 4, Paul, AVCS, 7:54.96. 5, Garrand, AVCS, 8:20.31. 6, O'Connor, MCS, 9:14.84.
200 freestyle relay- 1, AVCS (Manion, Roy, Greene, Hathaway), 1:56.54. 2, PHS (A. Coupal, G. Coupal, A. Silver, Savanna Briehl 12), 1:57.58. 3, AVCS "B" (Chase, Hull, Tremblay, Paul), 2:19.69. 4, MCS (Dever, Drake, Boucher, Giovazzino), 2:35.80. 5, AVCS "C" (Howard, Haner, Finlaw, Phoenix-Stanley), 3:03.73.
100 backstroke- 1, M. Silver, PHS, 1:08.47. 2, Frank-Calvo, AVCS, 1:16.78. 3, Greene, AVCS, 1:24.05. 4, Snow, AVCS, 1:40.81. 5, Hull, AVCS, 1:43.12. 6, Scott, PHS, 1:45.26. 7, Drake, MCS, 1:48.82. 8, Plaza, PHS, 1:49.49. 9, Dever, MCS, 1:50.92. 10, Trombley, PHS, 1:53.40.
100 breaststroke- 1, A. Coupal, PHS, 1:26.03. 2, Fuller, PHS, 1:30.95. 3, Chase, AVCS, 1:32.70. 4, Robidoux, PHS, 1:36.23. 5, Midgett, PHS, 1:48.85. 6, Goodman, AVCS, 1:51.39. 7, Giovazzino, MCS, 1:54.67. 8, Davey, AVCS, 1:57.33. DQ, Roy, AVCS.
400 freestyle relay- 1, PHS "B" (A. Silver, Fuller, LaValley, M. Silver), 4:23.64. 2, AVCS (Manion, Hathaway, Brousseau, Roy), 4:30.48. 3, PHS (Davis, Scott, Robidoux, G. Coupal), 5:31.43. 4, AVCS "B" (Paul, Hull, Frank-Calvo, Garrand), 5:36.25. 5, AVCS "C' (Davey, Goodman, Finlaw, Snow), 6:13.32.
