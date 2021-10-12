AuSable comes back to beat Northeastern Clinton

CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley may as well be called AuSable Rally after its comeback win against Northeastern Clinton on Tuesday in girls Northern Soccer League play.
Down 1-0, Jenna Stanley and Raegan Schier found the back of the net late in the first half to send the Patriots home with a 2-1 win against the Cougars.
Stanley scored off an assist from Jillian Bezio with 13:23 to go before halftime, and Schier finished off a great feed from Addie Stanley with 2:52 left to notch the game-winner.
Bailee LaFountain put Northeastern Clinton on the board just past the 10-minute mark of regulation.
Katie Rondeau turned away six shots to pick up the win for the Patriots in goal, while Desiree Dubois made 12 saves in the Cougar nets.
—
AuSable Valley 2, Northeastern Clinton 1
NCCS 1 0 — 1
AVCS 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, NCCS, LaFountain, 29:15. 2, AVCS, J. Stanley (Bezio), 13:23. 3, AVCS, Schier (A. Stanley), 2:52.
Shots- AuSable Valley, 14-7.
Saves- Dubois, NCCS, 12. Rondeau, AVCS, 6.
BEEKMANTOWN 2
PERU 1
BEEKMANTOWN — Kiera Regan scored on a penalty kick with 8:12 left in the contest to break a 1-all tie and give the Eagles their victory.
Neither team scored in the first half and Hannah Meyers put the Nighthawks ahead with a long free kick at 12:47 of the second stanza.
It remained 1-0 Peru until Regan scored her first of two goals in the game at 21:45 to tie it. Payton Parliament assisted.
—
Beekmantown 2, Peru 1
Peru 0 1 — 1
Beekmantown 0 2 — 2
Second half- 1, PCS, Meyers, 12:47. 2, BCS, Regan (Parliament), 21:45. 3, BCS, Regan pk, 31:48.
Shots- Beekmantown, 29-9.
Saves- Hendrix, PCS, 9. Schofield, BCS, 1.
MORIAH 3
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
PORT HENRY — Amelia Kazlo's goal midway through the second half broke a 1-all tie and helped send the Vikings to a win.
Vylette Shaw gave Moriah a 1-0 advantage in the first half before Ashlyn Seguin tied it for the Bobcats with just under 16 minutes gone in the second stanza.
Kazlo's goal shortly after put the Vikings ahead to stay and Paige Towns added an insurance marker with less than three minutes remaining.
Hannah Gaddor picked up the victory in the Moriah nets and made seven saves.
—
Moriah 3, NAC 1
NAC 0 1 — 1
Moriah 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, MCS, Shaw (Kazlo), 19:24.
Second half- 2, NAC, A. Seguin, 15:40. 3, MCS, Kazlo (Marcil), 17:47. 4, MCS, Towns, 37:21.
Shots- Moriah, 13-9.
Saves- Gilmore, NAC, 8. Gaddor, MCS, 7.
TICONDEROGA 2
BOQUET VALLEY 1
TICONDEROGA — Maddy Hubbard's goal with just 30 seconds in regulation lifted the Sentinels past the Griffins.
Ticonderoga trailed, 1-0, at the half when Claire Reynolds gave Boquet Valley the lead at 23:07 of the opening half.
The Sentinels then tied it on a goal by Kennedy Davis with 6:43 gone in the second stanza.
Lizzie Rich finished with six saves in the Ticonderoga nets, and Ella Lobdell made nine stops for Boquet Valley.
—
Ticonderoga 2, Boquet Valley 1
Boquet Valley 1 0 — 1
Ticonderoga 0 2 — 2
First half- 1, BV, Reynolds (Schwoebel), 23:07.
Second half- 2, TCS, Davis (Mattison), 6:43. 3, TCS, Hubbard, 39:30.
Shots- Ticonderoga, 11-7.
Saves- Lobdell, BV, 9. Rich, TCS, 6.
CHAZY 5
SETON CATHOLIC 0
PLATTSBURGH — Lily Pratt scored two first-half goals and added a second-half assist to help lead the Eagles.
Ava McAuliffe tallied twice and Audrey Langlois once in the second half as Chazy pulled away.
The shutout in net went to Tess Blair, who made nine saves.
“We had some opportunities early in the game and just couldn't capitalize on any other chances we had,” Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said.
“Chazy is a well-coached team, and we knew going into the game that it wasn't going to be easy. But I was still proud of how we played as a team.”
—
Chazy 5, Seton Catholic 0
Chazy 2 3 — 5
Seton Catholic 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, CCRS, Pratt (Langlois), 21:11. 2, CCRS, Pratt (Gonyo), 36:55.
Second half- 3, CCRS, McAuliffe, 6:05. 4, CCRS, Langlois (Pratt), 35:33. 5, CCRS, McAuliffe, 38:42.
Shots- Chazy, 11-9.
Saves- Blair, CCRS, 9. Johnston, SC, 6.
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 2
CROWN POINT 1
LONG LAKE — Saydee Davis scored the lone goal of the second half, and it proved to be the game-winner for the Orange.
Abigail Lafountain gave the Panthers an early lead just 5:18 into the contest. But Pailin Hample pulled the hosts even late in the stanza at 33:42.
Davis then tallied the game-winning goal 9:45 into the second half.
The Orange held a 21-10 shot advantage and Marilla Liddle turned back nine shots to get the victory in net. Alissa Dushane made 19 stops for Crown Point.
—
Indian Lake/Long Lake 2, Crown Point 1
Crown Point 1 0 — 1
Indian Lake/Long Lake 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, CPCS, Lafountain (Dushane), 5:18. 2, IL/LL, Hample (M. Liddle), 33:42.
Second half- 3, IL/LL, Davis, 9:45.
Shots- Indian Lake/Long Lake, 21-10.
Saves- Dushane, CPCS, 19. Liddle, IL/LL, 9.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 2
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 1, OT
NEWCOMB — Kayli Hayden's second goal of the game, coming with just 13 seconds remaining in the first overtime, gave the hosts a hard-earned win.
Hannah McNally put Johnsburg/Minerva in the lead just 1:20 into the game. But Hayden answered for Schroon Lake/Newcomb at the 16:10 mark of the first half to tie it.
It stayed 1-all until late in the first extra session. Schroon Lake/Newcomb held an 18-16 shot advantage.
“It was a great game,” Schroon Lake/Newcomb coach Mary Lou Shaughnessy said. “It was a fight to the finish with Schroon Lake/Newcomb coming home with the victory in overtime.”
—
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 2, Johnsburg/Minerva 1, OT
Johnsburg/Minerva 1 0 0 0 — 1
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 1 0 1 0 — 2
First half- 1, J/M, McNally (Dunbar), 1:20. 2, SL/N, Hayden (Hai), 16:10.
First overtime- 3, SL/N, Hayden (Sandiford), 9:47.
Shots- Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 18-16.
Saves- Bernard, J/M, 12. Arnold (6), Talarico (6), SL/N, 12.
WILLSBORO 6
WELLS 0
WILLSBORO — Jenna Ford and Lexi Nolette combined for eight points in the Warriors' victory.
Ford finished with two goals and three assists, while Nolette led Willsboro in goals scored with three.
Ava Sucharzewski also tallied a goal for the Warriors, and the shutout in net went to Abby Bruno with four saves.
“Wells is a young team, with no seniors, that has improved all season. Their coach and players should be commended for their effort.”
—
Willsboro 6, Wells 0
Wells 0 0 — 0
Willsboro 2 4 — 6
First half- 1, WICS, Nolette (Ford), 8:04. 2, WICS, Sucharzewski (Harrison), 11:50.
Second half- 3, WICS, Ford, :20. 4, WICS, Nolette (Ford), 17:04. 5, WICS, Ford (Becker), 30:00. 6, WICS, Nolette (Ford), 34:35.
Shots- Willsboro, 32-5.
Saves- Allen, WCS, 21. Bruno, WICS, 4.
SARANAC 5
PLATTSBURGH 0
SARANAC — The Chiefs broke loose for four goals in the first 21 minutes of the second half to pull away from the Hornets.
Sydney Myers and Marissa LeDuc scored two goals each, with Myers getting the lone goal in the opening half.
Then in the second half, LeDuc, Myers, Olivia Davis and LeDuc scored in that order to help the Chiefs, who held a 20-3 shot advantage, break it open.
—
Saranac 5, Plattsburgh 0
Plattsburgh 0 0 — 0
Saranac 1 5 — 6
First half- 1, SCS, Myers (Parker), 28:39.
Second half- 2, SCS, LeDuc (Myers), 2:06. 3, SCS, Myers (Liberty), 14:26. 4, SCS, Davis (Ducatte), 19:23. 5, SCS, LeDuc, 21:30.
Shots- Saranac, 20-3.
Saves- Whalen, PHS, 9. Damiani, 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.