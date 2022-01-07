Attitude key for Plattsburgh State women heading into SUNYAC play

PLATTSBURGH — Through nearly two years of a pandemic, the women’s basketball squad at Plattsburgh State is still keeping a positive attitude through the struggles that have come this season.
The Cardinals are currently 3-7, having fallen in the last six games, but coach Ben Sarraf says his team doesn’t even consider themselves to be on a losing streak.
“I don’t think the kids are getting down on themselves, and at this point we are definitely competing at the highest level,” Sarraf said.
Three of their last six losses have been decided by less than 15 points, including the double overtime, six-point loss to Clarkson on Monday, which was played with only eight eligible players.
“We were hanging on by a thread in terms of those eight players, we literally got two of them the day before the game,” Sarraf said, speaking on the COVID-related issues that have forced many players out throughout the season.
COVID’S IMPACT
Like almost everything, this basketball team has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, since early 2020. However, Sarraf said that every school in the SUNYAC conference is, or in the future could be, struggling with numbers because of COVID.
“Every school is similar but slightly different, for instance, our protocols, you need to have a negative PCR test 48-72 hours before return, there’s other schools that test upon return, and then there’s some schools that don’t even require to test if you’re fully vaccinated,” Sarraf said.
“The CDC just changed the waiting period from 10 days to five days. It’s just constantly changing.”
With this, the team’s games this weekend against Fredonia and Buffalo State were postponed, but Sarraf isn’t sure when those could possibly be made up.
“We have two games every weekend from now to Feb. 19, so how do you reschedule that? If we don’t play these games soon, I don’t know if we can make them up,” he said.
“It’s tumultuous right now.”
SUNYAC ONLY
From here on out, like the men’s team, the remaining games are exclusively SUNYAC conference games, and the Cards understand how much these games mean.
“Once you hit conference games, there’s just a lot more on the line because that’s the playoff picture. The goal is to make the playoffs,” Sarraf said. “You go from these non-conference games that don’t really have an impact on if we make the SUNYAC playoff, but they’re good tune-up games for the playoffs, and then all of a sudden it’s on the line.”
Sarraf said the team experienced the feeling that comes with conference games when they played Potsdam in late November, a game which they dropped by just four points, 67-63.
“You can just sense it from the way the coaches handle it and the way the players handle it,” he said.
The familiarity between the teams, who play each other at least two times a year, brings a bit of a rivalry between all the SUNYAC schools.
“We know the players on all these other teams too, we know the coaches, it’s just all very familiar. We play all of them twice for four years of someone’s career, so by the time they’re seniors, you know them very well,” Sarraf said.
“It’s just an added incentive to make the game more intense, more competitive. I look forward to these games more than the out-of-conference games, let’s put it that way.”
ATTITUDE, IMPROVEMENTS, AND DRAWBACKS
Although as of right now, the team has a losing record, Sarraf says the ladies are good at taking it day-by-day, and game-by-game.
“They don’t stew on the past for too long. If you do that, you’ll drive yourself crazy. We win or lose and move on,” Sarraf said.
“Honestly, it allows us to make sure we’re prepared for the next game. If you get too high on a win streak then you might not play like yourself, and if you get too low on a losing streak, then you definitely won’t play like you should.”
With COVID, the group’s biggest disadvantage is having a consistent number of starters throughout the season. Sarraf said that since the beginning of the season, the team has been pieced together each game.
“We have so many people coming in and out, it’s like a revolving door. COVID protocols have kept out two to three, to eight, people at any given point in the season,” he said.
Because of this ever changing rotation of players, from starters to backups, Sarraf and his coaching team have had to prioritize the basic fundamentals in practice.
“We’re running a very simplistic offense. If I try to put anything more complicated than that, I lose a kid, I gain a kid and then I have to teach it all over,” Sarraf said.
“It’s been a challenge, to say the least, in terms of any continuity and chemistry that we can develop. Throughout this all, the kids have a phenomenal attitude at practice, and we get a lot done.”
FUTURE MATCHUPS AND STANDOUT PLAYERS
Sarraf noted that Cortland (8-2, 4-0) started off rough, but have improved throughout the season, and are now undefeated in conference play. Brockport (7-3, 2-2) was also mentioned.
“At this point, anything can happen with this COVID stuff. Teams are going to be playing without players for the next six weeks. We’re going to see players that we don’t expect to play,” Sarraf said.
“Teams are going to be missing their starters, their backups, their coaches. It’s going to be very much a play-it-by-ear sort of thing for the next six weeks.”
On the Cardinal squad itself, the first-year class has been one of the highlight groups. Sarraf mentioned Hope Sullivan, who had 20 points and nine rebounds on Monday, which after transferring in, was her first game back since her high school career. He also said Payton Couture has been improving every game, securing a double-double versus Clarkson.
He also recognized Kayla Doody for coming back after one day of being cleared to have a great game, scoring 15 points, and Brinley Inglee.
“Everytime I put Inglee in, she scores, but scoring hasn’t really been our issue. It’s been defending bigger teams because we’ve been lacking post players,” Sarraf said. “We’ve got a decent amount of pieces into place, we just haven’t had them all at the same time, consistently.”
Overall, Plattsburgh’s basketball team seems to be in good spirits, despite all the circumstances, and are excited to head into the rest of the season.
“We’re doing the best with what we have to work with, the players that are available, the time that we have, the opponents that we’re facing,” Sarraf said. “We do our best to prepare for everything, and the kids have done a really good job throughout.”
