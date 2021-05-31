A's, Rockies sweep CVBL doubleheaders

PLATTSBURGH — The 4th Ward A's ended the day Sunday with a two-game sweep of the Adirondack Lightning in Champlain Valley Baseball League play.
The A's took Game 1, 7-3, as Andrew Kramer picked up the pitching win in relief thanks to 3.1 innings of scoreless baseball that saw him not allow a hit and walk just two.
Kamm Cassidy notched two hits, including a double for 4th Ward, and drove in three runs.
In Game 2, Brady Pennington's homer helped highlight an 8-6 win for the A's.
That homer was one his Pennington's game-high three hits.
Ryley O'Connell was the winning pitcher after five innings of work that featured seven strikeouts, three walks and two earned runs.
—
Game 1
4th Ward A's 7, Adirondack Lightning 3
ADK 200 100 0 — 3 5 1
4WA 321 001 X — 7 6 4
Gallo, Wheeler (4), Marlow (6) and Gilbert. McKinley, Kramer (4) and Carpenter. WP- Kramer. LP- Gallo.
Game 2
4th Ward A's 8, Adirondack Lightning 6
ADK 200 200 2 — 6 10 3
4WA 202 301 X — 8 7 2
O'Connell, Cassidy (6) and Carpenter. Izzo, Wheeler (4) and Gilbert. 2B- Marlow (ADK), Gautreau (ADK), Gilbert (ADK). HR- Pennington (4WA)
CHAMPLAIN ROCKIES 8, NORTH COUNTRY AUTO GLASS CUBS 1
CHAMPLAIN ROCKIES 15, NORTH COUNTRY AUTO GLASS CUBS 5
CHAMPLAIN — The Rockies held a 7-0 lead before the Cubs could get on the board in the first game.
Nathan Welch registered a team-high three hits in the win, and Nolan Knight drove in four runs.
Alex Lafountain punched out five batters en route to the pitching win for Champlain.
In Game 2, the Rockies took control with seven runs in the sixth frame to come away with the win.
Marcus Lefebvre totaled four hits and six RBIs to pace the winners, and Knight added three walks to get on base and create traffic.
DJ Barber picked up the pitching win and fanned four, and Lafountain had two more base knocks for Champlain.
—
Game 1
Champlain 8, Cubs 1
Cubs 000 010 0 — 1 5 4
Rock 232 010 X — 8 11 1
Game 2
Champlain 15, Cubs 5
Cubs 001 220 — 5 8 3
Rock 241 017 — 15 12 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.