Arnold cards 40 for Willsboro

TICONDEROGA — The Crown Point Central golf team won one of its three Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference matchups, Thursday.
The Panthers defeated Schroon Lake 3.5 to 2.5 with Gavin Sours, Cam Waldorf and Cole Potter all taking their matchups against the Wildcats to eke out the victory, with the next two slots being forfeited to Schroon Lake and the sixth match up not contested.
Regan Arnold had the low score of the day, shooting 40 in his matchup against Gavin Sours in Willsboro’s 5.5 to 0.5 win.
Oakley Buehler shot 50, the low score of the day for Boquet Valley in the Griffins 6-0 win.
—
Willsboro 5.5, Crown Point 0.5; Boquet Valley 6, Crown Point 0; Crown Point 3.5, Schroon Lake 2.5
No. 1- Regan Arnold (W, 40) def. Gavin Sours (CP, 56) 4-and-3; Oakley Buehler (BV, 50) def. Gavin Sours (CP, 56) 2-and-1; Gavin Sours (CP, 56) def. Austin Hartwell (SL, 61) 2-and-1.
No. 2- Nick Riethel (W, 43) def. Cam Waldorf (CP) 5-and-4; Boden Buehler (BV, 57) def. Cam Waldorf (CP) 1-up; Cam Waldorf (CP) def. Ronan Deslauries (SL) 4-and-3.
No. 3- Tekla Fine-Lease (W) def. Cole Potter (CP) 4-and-3; Jackson Hooper (BV) def. Cole Potter (CP) 3-and-1; Cole Potter (CP) def. Josiah Melville (SL) 3-and-2
No. 4- Finn Walker (W) won by forfeit; Magnus Kohler (BV) won by forfeit; Gabby DeZalia (SL) won by forfeit.
No. 5- Vinny Duso (W) won by forfeit; Braden Liberi (BV) won by forfeit; Paul Provoncha (SL) won by forfeit.
No. 6- No contest; Ella Lobdell (BV) won by forfeit; No contest.
CVAC
SARANAC 6, PLATTSBURGH HIGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — Saranac shut out Plattsburgh high in its matchup at Bluff Point.
The Chiefs’ were led by Ian Zurlo and Nik Hamel, who each tied for a team low of 40 on the day.
Hutchinson Ovios and Nick Flora tied for lowest score on the Hornets with 54.
Exhibition matches between Saranac’s Ava Glover and Plattsburgh’s Ava O’Brien as well as Chief Leah Hamel and Hornet Stephanie Trombley were very competitive, Plattsburgh coach Rusty Bigelow said.
—
Saranac 6, Plattsburgh High 0
No. 1- Ian Zurlo (S) def. Hutchinson Ovios (PHS), 40-54.
No. 2- Nik Hamel (S) def. Cohen Fitzwater (PHS), 40-55.
No. 3- Dax Lashway (S) def. Nick Flora (PHS), 50-54.
No. 4- Keegan Brown (S) def. Sam deGrandpre (PHS) 47-61
No. 5- Colin Lamora (S) def. Hayden Colburn (PHS) 44-62
No. 6- Jack Mather (S) def. Mikey Trombley (PHS) 51-60
