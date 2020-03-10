TODAY
Men's lacrosse
Plattsburgh State at Middlebury College, 4 p.m.
Women's lacrosse
Plattsburgh State at Castleton (Vt.) State, 6 p.m.
78, of Flynn Avenue, Plattsburgh, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at CVPH Medical Center. She was born on April 4, 1941, the daughter of Wilfred and Clara Chagnon. At Evelyn's request their will be no services.
77, passed away March 4, 2020. Memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Durkeetown Baptist Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward. Burial will be private. Arrangements with M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, Fort Edward.
, 81, of the Ratta Rd., died, March 7, 2020. A service will be Thursday, March 12th at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church. Followed by a reception in the Church Hall. Arrangements by R.W. Walker Funeral Home.
81, of Au Sable Forks, passed away on March 7, 2020. A Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11 at Holy Name Church, Au Sable Forks. Services were entrusted to Thwaits-Zaumetzer Funeral Home.
