Area Sports: Sept. 9, 2021

TODAY
Girls soccer
Johnsburg/Minerva at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Wells at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Chazy, 6 p.m.
Saranac at AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Peru at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Northern Adirondack at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 6 p.m.
Saranac at Saranac Lake, 6:15 p.m.
