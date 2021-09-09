Area Sports: Sept. 9, 2021

TODAY

Girls soccer

Johnsburg/Minerva at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Wells at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Chazy, 6 p.m.

Saranac at AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Peru at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Northern Adirondack at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 6 p.m.

Saranac at Saranac Lake, 6:15 p.m.

 

