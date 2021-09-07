Area Sports: Sept. 7, 2021

TODAY
Cross Country
Multiple Schools vs. Seton Catholic at Cadyville Recreation Park, 4:30 p.m.
Multiple Schools vs. Ticonderoga at Fort Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Multiple Schools vs. Lake Placid at Mt. Van Hoevenberg XC Running, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Seton Catholic vs. Moriah at Camp Dudley, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Keene at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Wells, 5:15 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Peru, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Plattsburgh High, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Lake Placid at Northern Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Beekmantown at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at AuSable Valley, 6 p.m.
Saranac at Peru, 6 p.m.
