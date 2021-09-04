Area Sports: Sept. 4, 2021

TODAY
Men's/Women's cross country
Plattsburgh State Season Opener at Rugar Woods, 11 a.m.
Women's tennis
Plattsburgh State at Cortland, 11 a.m.
Women's volleyball
Plattsburgh State vs. Utica at SUNY Poly, 2 p.m.
Plattsburgh State at Suny Poly, 4 p.m.
Men's soccer
Alfred at Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
Women's soccer
Plattsburgh State at RPI, 6 p.m.
Football
Plattsburgh High at Ogdensburg, 1:30 p.m.
Fonda-Fultonville at Peru, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
Brushton-Moira at Peru, 11 a.m.
Lake George at AuSable Valley, 1 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Canton vs. Beekmantown at Chazy, 5 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Northern Adirondack at Saranac, 5 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Chazy, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's soccer
Russell Sage at Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
