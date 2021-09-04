Area Sports: Sept. 4, 2021

TODAY

Men's/Women's cross country

Plattsburgh State Season Opener at Rugar Woods, 11 a.m.

Women's tennis

Plattsburgh State at Cortland, 11 a.m.

Women's volleyball

Plattsburgh State vs. Utica at SUNY Poly, 2 p.m.

Plattsburgh State at Suny Poly, 4 p.m.

Men's soccer

Alfred at Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

Women's soccer

Plattsburgh State at RPI, 6 p.m.

Football

Plattsburgh High at Ogdensburg, 1:30 p.m.

Fonda-Fultonville at Peru, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer

Brushton-Moira at Peru, 11 a.m.

Lake George at AuSable Valley, 1 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Canton vs. Beekmantown at Chazy, 5 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Northern Adirondack at Saranac, 5 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Chazy, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's soccer

Russell Sage at Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you