Area Sports: Sept. 24, 2021

TODAY
Men's soccer
Oswego at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.
Women's soccer
Plattsburgh State at Oswego, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Plattsburgh State at New Paltz, 6 p.m.
Football
AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Johnsburg/Minerva at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Peru at AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Saranac Lake at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls swim
Plattsburgh High at Moriah, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics
Plattsburgh High at Peru, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Women's soccer
Plattsburgh State at Cortland, 1 p.m.
Women's volleyball
Plattsburgh State at Oneonta, 1 p.m.
Men's soccer
Cortland at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.
Football
Beekmantown at Saranac, 1:30 p.m.
Moriah at Saranac Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Chazy at Ticonderoga, 11 a.m.
