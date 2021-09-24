Area Sports: Sept. 24, 2021

TODAY

Men's soccer

Oswego at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.

Women's soccer

Plattsburgh State at Oswego, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Plattsburgh State at New Paltz, 6 p.m.

Football

AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Johnsburg/Minerva at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Peru at AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Saranac Lake at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swim

Plattsburgh High at Moriah, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics

Plattsburgh High at Peru, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Women's soccer

Plattsburgh State at Cortland, 1 p.m.

Women's volleyball

Plattsburgh State at Oneonta, 1 p.m.

Men's soccer

Cortland at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.

Football

Beekmantown at Saranac, 1:30 p.m.

Moriah at Saranac Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Chazy at Ticonderoga, 11 a.m.

