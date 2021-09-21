Area Sports: Sept. 21, 2021

TODAY
Men's soccer
Plattsburgh State at Sage, 4 p.m.
Women's volleyball
Plattsburgh State at Northern Vermont, 6 p.m.
Cross country
Multiple schools at Seton Catholic (Cadyville Rec Park), 4:30 p.m.
Multiple schools at Peru (McComb State Park), 4:30 p.m.
Multiple schools at Plattsburgh High (PSU Field House), 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Ticonderoga at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Wells at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Chazy, 6 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac at Plattsburgh High, 6:30 p.m.
Girls swim
Moriah at AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics
Beekmantown at Plattsburgh High, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Beekmantown at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Saranac Lake, 6 p.m.
Peru at AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.
