Area Sports: Sept. 21, 2021

TODAY

Men's soccer

Plattsburgh State at Sage, 4 p.m.

Women's volleyball

Plattsburgh State at Northern Vermont, 6 p.m.

Cross country

Multiple schools at Seton Catholic (Cadyville Rec Park), 4:30 p.m.

Multiple schools at Peru (McComb State Park), 4:30 p.m.

Multiple schools at Plattsburgh High (PSU Field House), 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Ticonderoga at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Wells at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Chazy, 6 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac at Plattsburgh High, 6:30 p.m.

Girls swim

Moriah at AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics

Beekmantown at Plattsburgh High, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Beekmantown at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Saranac Lake, 6 p.m.

Peru at AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.

 

