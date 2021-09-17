Area Sports: Sept. 17, 2021

TODAY
Football
Ticonderoga at Moriah, 7 p.m.
Peru at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Boquet Valley at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Keene at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Whitehall at Ticonderoga, 6 p.m.
Beekmantown at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Peru at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Peru at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.
