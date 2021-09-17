Area Sports: Sept. 17, 2021

TODAY

Football

Ticonderoga at Moriah, 7 p.m.

Peru at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Boquet Valley at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Keene at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Whitehall at Ticonderoga, 6 p.m.

Beekmantown at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Peru at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Peru at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.

 

