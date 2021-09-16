Area Sports: Sept. 16, 2021

TODAY
Boys soccer
Northern Adirondack at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Keene at Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Chazy, 6 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Peru at Plattsburgh High, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Wells at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Lake Placid at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.
Beekmantown at Saranac, 6 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Saranac Lake, 6 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Plattsburgh High, 7 p.m.
