Area Sports: Sept. 15, 2021

Women's soccer

Plattsburgh State at Middlebury, 4:30 p.m.

Women's volleyball

Potsdam at Plattsburgh State, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

Moriah at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Wells at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Chazy, 6 p.m.

Saranac at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Peru, 6:30 p.m.

