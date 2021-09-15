Area Sports: Sept. 15, 2021

Women's soccer
Plattsburgh State at Middlebury, 4:30 p.m.
Women's volleyball
Potsdam at Plattsburgh State, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Moriah at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Wells at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Chazy, 6 p.m.
Saranac at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.