Area Sports: Sept. 14, 2021

Men's soccer
Plattsburgh State at Middlebury, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Multiple schools at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Multiple schools at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Multiple schools at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Chazy at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming
Plattsburgh High at AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics
Plattsburgh High at Peru, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Peru at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Northern Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Lake Placid at Plattsburgh High, 6 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.