Area Sports: Sept. 14, 2021

Men's soccer

Plattsburgh State at Middlebury, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Multiple schools at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Multiple schools at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Multiple schools at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Chazy at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

Plattsburgh High at AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics

Plattsburgh High at Peru, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Peru at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Northern Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Lake Placid at Plattsburgh High, 6 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 6 p.m.

