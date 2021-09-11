TODAY

Boys Soccer

AuSable Valley at Lake Placid at 11 a.m.

Keene at Chazy at 4:30 p.m.

 

Girls Soccer

Johnsburg Minerva at Fort Ann at 10 a.m.

Keene at Chazy at 6:30 p.m.

 

Football

Ticonderoga at Saranac Lake at 1:30 p.m.

 

Cross Country 

Multiple schools at Saranac at 10 a.m. 

 

Mens Soccer

Plattsburgh State at Rensselaer Polytechnic at 4 p.m.

 

Womens Soccer

Union College at Plattsburgh State at 2 p.m.

 

Womens Volleyball

Plattsburgh State at SUNY Canton at 2 p.m.

Plattsburgh State vs. St. Lawrence at SUNY Canton at 6:30 p.m.

 

 

College Cross Country

Cardinal Classic at Plattsburgh State, 11 a.m. 

