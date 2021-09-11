TODAY
Boys Soccer
AuSable Valley at Lake Placid at 11 a.m.
Keene at Chazy at 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Johnsburg Minerva at Fort Ann at 10 a.m.
Keene at Chazy at 6:30 p.m.
Football
Ticonderoga at Saranac Lake at 1:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Multiple schools at Saranac at 10 a.m.
Mens Soccer
Plattsburgh State at Rensselaer Polytechnic at 4 p.m.
Womens Soccer
Union College at Plattsburgh State at 2 p.m.
Womens Volleyball
Plattsburgh State at SUNY Canton at 2 p.m.
Plattsburgh State vs. St. Lawrence at SUNY Canton at 6:30 p.m.
College Cross Country
Cardinal Classic at Plattsburgh State, 11 a.m.
