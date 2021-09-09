Area Sports: Sept. 10, 2021

TODAY

Women's volleyball

Plattsburgh State at Clarkson, 4 p.m.

Plattsburgh State vs. St. John Fisher at Clarkson, 6 p.m.

Women's tennis

Plattsburgh State at Hartwick, 4 p.m.

Football

AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Moriah, 7:30 p.m.

Saranac at Peru, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Willsboro at Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Plattsburgh High, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

North Warren at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming

Section VII Invitational at AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you