Area Sports: Sept. 10, 2021

TODAY
Women's volleyball
Plattsburgh State at Clarkson, 4 p.m.
Plattsburgh State vs. St. John Fisher at Clarkson, 6 p.m.
Women's tennis
Plattsburgh State at Hartwick, 4 p.m.
Football
AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Moriah, 7:30 p.m.
Saranac at Peru, 7:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Willsboro at Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Plattsburgh High, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
North Warren at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Girls swimming
Section VII Invitational at AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.
