Area Sports: Oct. 8, 2021

TODAY

Men's soccer

Buffalo State at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.

Women's soccer

Plattsburgh State at Buffalo State, 4 p.m.

Women's volleyball

Plattsburgh State at Geneseo, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

Willsboro at Boquet Valley, 4 p.m.

Lake Placid at Northern Adirondack, 4 p.m.

Keene at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Peru at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Moriah at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Ann at Johnsburg/Minerva, 7 p.m.

Girls swim

AuSable Valley at Moriah, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics

Peru at Plattsburgh High, 6 p.m.

Football

Peru at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

Beekmantown at Moriah, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you