Area Sports: Oct. 8, 2021

TODAY
Men's soccer
Buffalo State at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.
Women's soccer
Plattsburgh State at Buffalo State, 4 p.m.
Women's volleyball
Plattsburgh State at Geneseo, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
Willsboro at Boquet Valley, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid at Northern Adirondack, 4 p.m.
Keene at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Peru at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Moriah at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Ann at Johnsburg/Minerva, 7 p.m.
Girls swim
AuSable Valley at Moriah, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics
Peru at Plattsburgh High, 6 p.m.
Football
Peru at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
Beekmantown at Moriah, 7:30 p.m.
